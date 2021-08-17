Governor Mai Mala Buni and other APC chieftains met with Chief Alani Bankole, in Abeokuta on Monday, August 16

This meeting with the southwest leader is believed to be related to the 2023 general election in the country

Recall that the team paid a similar visit to former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, in his Ibadan residence

The governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, who doubles as the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a closed-door meeting with the father of a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Alani Bankole, in Abeokuta, on Monday.

Our correspondent gathered that the former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole led Buni and the two other governors to his father’s house in Abeokuta, for the meeting.

APC leaders Buni, Bagudu, Abubakar met with Chief Alani Bankole in Abeokuta. Photo: APC

Source: UGC

The team, which had visited the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun at his Iperu-Remo residence over his father’s death, proceeded to Abeokuta where the closed-door meeting was held.

It was learnt that the Buni-led team visited the octogenarian as part of consultations with political leaders in the South-West ahead of the 2023 general election.

The team had paid a similar visit to former Oyo State Governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, in his Ibadan residence.

Source: Legit.ng