The leadership crisis of the All progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state has led to the defection of a whole faction to the YPP

Chieftains of the Alh Yakub Gobir-led faction on Wednesday, August 10, denounced their membership of the ruling party

Mallam Abdulrahman, the spokesman of the faction, accused the APC in the state of unfairness in the handling of issues

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The deepening crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state is being allowed to linger at a very costly price.

Sources claim that the Alh Yakub Gobir-led faction has joined the camp of the Young Progressives Party. (YPP), Vanguard reports.

The aggrieved faction accused the APC of unfairness during the ward congresses (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

The spokesman of the aggrieved faction, Mallam Abdulrahman, listed a lot of misgivings like unfairness during the recent ward congresses, prolonged internal crisis, and some undemocratic handling of party affairs as some factors that triggered the decision.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abdulrahman also mentioned the "inability of the Kwara state APC to demonstrate fairness, equity and provision and a level playing field for every member of the party" as another reason members of the faction defected.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Receiving the defectors, the chairman of YPP, Charles Olufemi Afolayan, expressed joy over their interest in the party.

Afolayan added that together they will "put an end to recycling of incompetent people in power through our party’s agenda...and enthrone service-oriented patriots for national development. If we can Fix Politics; we can fix Nigeria.”

APC suspends chairman who wished for President Buhari's death

Meanwhile, Sulaiman Adamu, the council chairman of APC Yola South LGA, had been suspended. The decision was made by the State Working Committee (SWC) which set up a disciplinary panel to investigate Adamu's utterances and allegations of misconduct on his part.

Adamu's immediate suspension was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, the state caretaker publicity secretary.

In the said clip, the suspended chairman was reportedly heard saying that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a better president if Buhari had died.

Source: Legit Newspaper