Governor Mai Mala Buni and other APC chieftains met at former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja’s residence to decide the party’s fate come 2023

According to the spokesman for the former Oyo state governor, the meeting lasted for about an hour

The meeting was reportedly focused on possible collaboration between Ladoja's own party and the ruling party

Oyo state, Ibadan - The governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, who doubles as the chairman of the national caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, August, 15, accompanied two other governors of the ruling party to meet former Oyo state governor, Rashidi Ladoja, in his residence in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Punch reported that the Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, his Jigawa state counterpart, Abubakar Badaru and Senator Fatai Buhari representing Oyo north senatorial district, were present at the meeting.

The meeting which was held behind closed-door reportedly lasted for about an hour.

Another high profile defection looms as Buni, other APC Chieftains meet Ladoja in Ibadan. Photo credit: Galaxy Television

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the spokesman for the former governor, Alhaji Lanre Latinwo, said the politicians did not hint on what what was discussed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“They held a meeting for about one hour but it was a closed-door meeting and they didn’t tell what was discussed. But baba Ladoja is above defection.”

Further report indicates that the meeting was connected to the fate of the APC to win back Oyo state from the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

A source at the meeting who pleaded anonymity said the visitors arrived in Ibadan in Oyo state government vehicles, Premium Times reports.

Report indicate the APC chieftains arrived the former governor's residence in company of Dimeji Bankole, a former speaker, house of representatives. Photo credit @Galaxy Television

Source: Facebook

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the APC in the state, Olawale Shadare, said the chapter of the party could not comment on the visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC leaders arrived Ladoja's residence in company of Dimeji Bankole, a former speaker, House of Representatives.

Recall that Ladoja was said to have masterminded the meeting where governorship candidates of other political parties, including his own party, the Zenith Labour Party, supported Seyi Makinde of the PDP who eventually won the poll in 2019.

Ladoja’s party, ZIP, had in February said it was discussing with the APC for possible collaboration. The party was also said to have held talks with the PDP.

Trouble hits Kwara APC as whole faction dumps ruling party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deepening crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state was being allowed to linger at a very costly price.

The Alhaji Yakub Gobir-led faction of the party has joined the camp of the Young Progressives Party. (YPP).

The spokesman of the aggrieved faction, Mallam Abdulrahman, listed a lot of misgivings like unfairness during the recent ward congresses, prolonged internal crisis, and some undemocratic handling of party affairs as some factors that triggered the decision.

Source: Legit