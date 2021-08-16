Baba Ani, the former band manager of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, said the eldest son of the Afrobeat pioneer Femi barred him from entering the new Afrika Shrine

In an interview where he made this known, Baba Ani said Femi started having problems with him after I refused to work with him

Baba Ani said he preferred to work with Seun, adding that Femi was not someone he would love to work with

Lekan Animashaun aka Baba Ani, the former band manager of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s master saxophonist, has revealed that he no longer visits the new Afrika Shrine because he was banned from the venue by Femi.

Femi is the eldest child of Kuti.

Baba Ani says because of Femi Kuti, he doesn't visit the new Afrika Shrine anymore. Photo Credit: @femiakuti @theo_lawson

Source: Instagram

In the spirit of his 85th birthday celebration, Baba Ani had an interview with Arise TV, where he explained how Femi refused him from coming to the Afrika Shrine.

Baba Ani said Femi started having problems with him after he turned down his request to be on the same team as him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words,

“I was banned from entering the shrine by Femi. When Fela died, and Beko, who was then the manager of the band, was in prison. On two occasions, Femi called me privately, asking me if I was going to join him, or his uncle and Seun. So, I told him that you are the most senior son of Fela, and everything Fela left behind is in your hands. I was not cool with the questions.

“As time went by, he saw that I was more with Seun and the Egypt 80 band… Mind you, this is a young man I know very well. So, I decided to go with Seun. I was mentoring Seun, even before Fela died. So, I think that was my offense.

“The very first day at the Egypt 80 band, because there was a quarrel and they had to go to court, the judge in charge of the case settled the matter in the chambers, and somewhere along the line, Seun was asked to start coming to play at the shrine.

“On the very first day the band was going to play there, I got to Kalakuta, Fela’s house in Ikeja. I went upstairs to meet Seun and he told me he wouldn’t like me to be present at the show. I asked why, he said anytime he was discussing with his egbons (sic), and he mentioned his name, what they used to say was unprintable. So, please don’t go with the band, and he assured me that I would be paid regardless.

“When he got to the shrine that night, they went upstairs in his office to greet him, and he was so annoyed. Looking for his gun. He started to hurl insults at me. Somewhere along with his rant, he told the boys to tell me not to show my face at the shrine anytime. Since that time, I had not gone there as well, I was banned from entering the shrine.”

Watch the interview below:

Fans react

Baba Ani’s revelation of why he had not been coming to the shrine sparked reactions from fans, who expressed their views on the incident.

Read some of their reactions below:

Akinlabii:

“This man's story is not complete Jo. His motives and what he did (and painted light) could've been enough to scatter the brothers..”

Yorubareports:

“Oga ooo. Aren't they all from same mama and papa? I mean Femi and Seun?”

Martynofficial1:

“If you truly know them, you should have gone to apologize to him. There is something you are not telling us baba.”

Beautiful.and.trendy:

“Hope this won’t cause a problem between the two brother’s.”

Ceobanklord:

“I know Femi is very rude and greedy.”

Femi Kuti's son shares loved-up photos of his girlfriend

Made, the first child of Femi and the grandson of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, recently shared some loved-up pictures of his girlfriend.

He shared the pictures of Inedoye Adanne Onyenso, who turned a year older on Tuesday, June 15, on his social media pages.

In the pictures, Made and his girlfriend were seen rocking their bare faces in what appeared to be a move to promote Black magic.

Source: Legit Nigeria