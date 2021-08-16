The Pan Niger Delta Forum has reacted to President Buhari signing the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill into law

PANDEF condemned the move saying the Nigerian leader did not take into consideration the people of Niger Delta

Chief Edwin Clark had earlier faulted the PIB, describing the provision and allocation of 30% of profits it as, unjust, embarrassing

Hours after Muhammadu Buhari signed the controversial Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law, the Pan Niger Delta Forum has come down hard on the president.

The group led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, said the president went ahead and signed the PIB into law despite the outcry of the south-south region.

PANDEF has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

PANDEF spokesman, Ken Robinson, speaking with The Punch on Monday, August 16, insisted that the Buhari administration did not take the Niger Delta people into consideration.

The group described the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act as a very “sad and bad day” for Nigeria, adding that the Niger Delta region will continue to suffer the consequences of oil exploration.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Buhari signs Petroleum Industry Bill into law

Earlier, President Buhari on Monday, August 16, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina in a statement Legit.ng sighted on its official Facebook page said the president assented to the bill in his determination to fulfil his constitutional duty.

He explained that President Buhari attended to the bill as he continues to work from home, and observing the five days quarantine as after returning from London on Friday, August 13.

Edwin clark writes NASS leaders, says Petroleum Industry Bill is satanic

Meanwhile, the leader of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) condemned the PIB recently passed by the National Assembly after about 13 years of legislative fireworks.

According to Clark, the bill has dashed the hope of the people of the Niger Delta. The elder statesman made this known in an open letter he addressed to the Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Clark who was represented by PANDEF’s national publicity secretary at a press conference in Abuja also faulted the provision and allocation of 30% of profits for further frontier oil exploration in the north.

Source: Legit Newspaper