President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Nigeria after participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education in the UK

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu, explained why Buhari and members of his entourage commenced isolation after the trip

The presidency also disclosed that Buhari is expected to get updates from his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo about happenings in the country following his return from the UK

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced isolation following his return from the United Kingdom (UK) in compliance with the COVID-19 travel guidelines.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development to Channels TV on Sunday, August 15.

President Buhari pictured exiting the presidential jet upon his arrival from the UK. Photo: Femi Adesina

Shehu disclosed that some government officials who accompanied the president to the UK have also gone into isolation, The Punch reported.

The presidential aide stated that the measure was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

President Buhari to receive briefings from Osinbanjo

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina has said President Muhammadu Buhari will first focus on receiving briefings from his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and aides following his return to Nigeria.

Adesina noted that a lot has happened especially in the security sector during Buhari's absence.

The presidential spokesperson also stated that it was too early for President Buhari to support any aspirant for the presidency in the 2023 general election.

President Buhari expresses sadness over flooding

In another news, President Buhari has expressed sadness and empathy over the loss of lives caused by devastating floods in Niger Republic and some Nigerian states.

In a message of condolence, Buhari mourned with President Mohammed Bazoum, the government, and the people of the neighbouring country over the havoc wreaked by the disaster.

The message, posted on Facebook by Garba Shehu, a presidential media aide, noted that floods left many dead and affected a lot of homes.

