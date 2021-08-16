Kanayo O Kanayo, Frank Donga, Jim Iyke, 6 Others Whose Stage Names Are More Popular Than Real Names
The entertainment world is a place where everything is possible. Like bearing a name that is not biologically yours.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Pseudonyms and stage names are common in the entertainment industry. Entertainers have different reasons why they use their stage names instead of their real names.
For some, they got their stage names after they were featured on a project and they have stuck since then.
In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eleven Naija celebrities whose stage names are more known than their real names.
1. Kanayo. O. Kanayo
The actor got his name from a movie role and it has stuck since then. In fact, his Instagram handle goes by his screen name Kanayo.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
4 Nigerian barbers who are making money in the profession, one of them has given Davido and Wizkid haircuts
His real name, however, is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere.
2. Ronke Oshodi Oke
Although she bears Ronke, the Oshodi Oke was gotten from her roles in movies and especially because she had a big chest.
Meanwhile, she originally bears Roke Ojo.
3. Remi Surutu
The Yoruba actress also got her name Surutu from the roles she plays in movies. Her name, however, is Remilekun Oshodi.
4. Jim Iyke
Known for his 'heartbreaking' and 'loverboy' roles, it is no wonder his stage name stuck on him. In fact, some Nigerians even find it hard to believe that Jim Iyke's real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha.
5. Frank Donga
The comedian got his name from his comedy skits as a job seeker. His real name is Kunle Idowu.
6. Saka
A photo of the actor on the TV screens of his fans will bring a smile to their faces as they quickly recognise him as Saka. However, not many know him as Afeez Oyetoro.
We're just playing, I don't want to disappear: Obi Cubana tells Kanayo O. Kanayo as they meet in Lagos
7. Okey Bakassi
The comedian's real name is Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule.
Surprised?
So were we.
8. Saint Obi
The actor ruled the TV screens of many Nigerians in the 90s and is popularly known by his stage name. His real name, however, is
9. Okon
The actor's real name is Bishop Ime.
I don't want to disappear
Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi Cubana was spotted with Kanayo O Kanayo in Lagos.
The veteran film star shared some videos showing not just Obi but some of his men and singer Timaya.
In the video, Obi was heard telling Kanayo that they were just joking and didn't want to disappear. According to him, he is not interested in any meeting.
Source: Legit.ng News