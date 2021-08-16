The entertainment world is a place where everything is possible. Like bearing a name that is not biologically yours.

Pseudonyms and stage names are common in the entertainment industry. Entertainers have different reasons why they use their stage names instead of their real names.

For some, they got their stage names after they were featured on a project and they have stuck since then.

Meet Nigerian celebrities who don't go by their real names. Photos: @simplysaka, @kanayookanayo, @therealremisurutu, @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at eleven Naija celebrities whose stage names are more known than their real names.

1. Kanayo. O. Kanayo

The actor got his name from a movie role and it has stuck since then. In fact, his Instagram handle goes by his screen name Kanayo.

His real name, however, is Anayo Modestus Onyekwere.

2. Ronke Oshodi Oke

Although she bears Ronke, the Oshodi Oke was gotten from her roles in movies and especially because she had a big chest.

Meanwhile, she originally bears Roke Ojo.

3. Remi Surutu

The Yoruba actress also got her name Surutu from the roles she plays in movies. Her name, however, is Remilekun Oshodi.

4. Jim Iyke

Known for his 'heartbreaking' and 'loverboy' roles, it is no wonder his stage name stuck on him. In fact, some Nigerians even find it hard to believe that Jim Iyke's real name is James Ikechukwu Esomugha.

5. Frank Donga

The comedian got his name from his comedy skits as a job seeker. His real name is Kunle Idowu.

6. Saka

A photo of the actor on the TV screens of his fans will bring a smile to their faces as they quickly recognise him as Saka. However, not many know him as Afeez Oyetoro.

7. Okey Bakassi

The comedian's real name is Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule.

Surprised?

So were we.

8. Saint Obi

The actor ruled the TV screens of many Nigerians in the 90s and is popularly known by his stage name. His real name, however, is

9. Okon

The actor's real name is Bishop Ime.

