Nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana, Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and singer Timaya have got Nigerians laughing

The men were spotted together in a video making jokes and laughing at themselves as other people joined in

The video showed the three men in white outfits as Obi and Timaya begged Kanayo not to take them for a meeting

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo took to his social media page to share a video of nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana who recently paid him a visit in Lagos.

Kanayo stated that the visit was for a business meeting but the men spared some time to play and make jokes.

Obi Cubana and Kanayo O Kanayo meet in Lagos

The veteran film star shared some videos showing not just Obi but some of his men and singer Timaya.

In one of the videos, Obi was spotted saying he has left Oba in Anambra and is now in Lagos. While he was talking, the other men in the room were nodding positively to what he was saying.

In another video, Obi was heard telling Kanayo that they were just joking and didn't want to disappear. According to him, he is not interested in any meeting.

Obi's statement got Kanayo laughing. The actor seemed to have accepted the 'sacrifice' jokes they make about him as he has stopped contesting it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

uphold.kingsleydennis:

"Nah play we dey play here. no take am serious. I don't want to disappear."

iamdicksino:

"I love seeing happy people gathering."

boris_curtis__:

"Never be ashamed of your hustle. Nobody will feed you if you go broke!!, the Mr Sacrifice the hustle is real."

felix.chinedu.official__:

"Is good to be happy welder money day or not be happy, happiness bring good things."

bishop_kozzy_jayy:

"Nna Anyi sacrifice with money men."

eagle_lines_logistics:

"Even juju money go don stop since."

iduspetter:

"Na man you be sir. I tap from your grace."

Rapper Phyno meets Kanayo O Kanayo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rapper shared a video of his interaction with the actor online.

In the funny video, a third party who was recording the two made a joke about Kanayo using the rapper for sacrifice.

Phyno was quick to jump in and add that anyone who tries to use him for sacrifice will face instant repercussions. Kanayo didn’t seem to take offence as they all laughed at Phyno’s comment.

