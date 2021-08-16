Celebrity socialite, Obi Cubana has received his jeweller, Obis Gallery, in one of his residences, leaving his fans talking

Sharing a picture from the visit on his Instagram page, the nightlife merchant said Obis Gallery is smart and goal-driven

Obi Cubana also flaunted his customised diamond which has his mother’s face encrusted on the beautiful piece

Popular socialite, Obi Cubana has saluted his jeweller in a new post on his Instagram page.

In the post, Obi Cubana said Obis Gallery, is a smart person and a visionary, as he received them in one of his Palacios.

Obi Cubana receives his jeweller in his residence. Photo Credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

“Young brothers with brains, vision and a mission! Nice having you guys o’er here. @obisgallery ,” he captioned a picture he took with the jeweller.

See the post below:

Fans react

The post generated reactions from Obi Cubana’s fans, who showered encomium on him for being a man of the people.

Read some of the fans’ comments below:

Ekeneokam:

“U carry everybody along God will continue to bless you Amen.”

2nitdontee:

“You always carry people along. Ya gazie.”

Iamobitexwrldwide:

“A very big man A king I greet you sir @obi_cubana your pocket will never run dry.”

23angolabb:

“More grace Boss man himself@obi_cubana.”

Hofesh_homes:

“Obisgallery came to your gallery staircase.”

Changemoney28:

“Eze Ego nah Anambra I love you bro.”

Chynese01:

“One day one day I go meet you baba.”

In related news, Obis Gallery blushed over a bottle of cognac given to him by Obi Cubana, which according to him, was the most expensive drink in the world.

Obis Gallery, who presented a customised necklace with the picture of Cubana's late mother on the pendant, appreciated the drink gift.

Ubi Franklin shares exterior views of Obi Cubana's Abuja mansion

Talent manager, Ubi Franklin posted images of the exterior views of Obi Cubana's luxurious mansion in Abuja.

In the pictures, it was seen that the mansion was a two-storey building with marble floors.

Amongst other jaw-dropping features, the mansion boasts of water fountain in the backyard.

Franklin captioned his post,

"Front and Back view of @obi_cubana Abuja Mansion."

Source: Legit Nigeria