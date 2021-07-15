Nigerian jeweller, ObisGallery, has taken to social media to show off the bottle of cognac given to him by Obi Cubana

The drink which is said to be the most expensive cognac in the world is said to cost N4.7 million, according to Gossipmill Naija

According to the jeweller, the popular club owner gave the expensive drink to him after he delivered a customized neckpiece to him

The rave surrounding the burial preparations for Obi Cubana's mother seems to have taken over the internet.

Just recently, a jeweller identified as Obis Gallery, recently presented a customized neckpiece with the picture of Cubana's mother's face on the pendant.

Shortly after, the jeweller showed off a bottle of cognac calling it the most expensive cognac and added that it was giving to him by Cubana.

Gossipmill Naija claimed the cognac to be a Louis XIII. A brief search on the internet shows that the Louis XIII Rare Cask was the most expensive cognac valued at N4m in 2018.

However, as of 2020, the most expensive cognac was and still is a Gautier Cognac 1762 sold at auction for $144,525 (N59.4 million).

Source: Legit