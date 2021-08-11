The ruling APC in Adamawa has taken a stern punitive measure against one of its council chairmen, Sulaiman Adamu

Adamu, the chairman of Yola South LGA, was suspended on Tuesday, August 10, over some misguided utterances against President Buhari

In an alleged leaked video, the suspended chairman said it would have been good if COVID-19 killed the president

Yola, Adamawa - Following the discovery of a leaked audio in which he wished for President Buhari's death through COVID-19, Sulaiman Adamu, the council chairman of APC Yola South LGA, has been suspended.

The decision was made by the State Working Committee (SWC) which set up a disciplinary panel to investigate Adamu's utterances and allegations of misconduct on his part, TVC News reports.

The APC boss in Adamawa allegedly wished for Buhari's death (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Adamu's immediate suspension was contained in a statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi, the state caretaker publicity secretary.

In the said clip, the suspended chairman was reportedly heard saying that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would have been a better president if Buhari had died.

Part of the statement on the party's decision read:

“In the light of the above, we had an emergency SWC meeting today (10/08/2021) where the audio clip was replayed, digested, and deliberated upon.

“At the end it was observed that some of the words/remarks in the audio clip were most unfortunate and require further investigation.

“In order to ensure unhindered investigation and fair hearing, the SWC has resolved that the APC Caretaker Chairman, Yola South Local Government (Alh. Suleiman Adamu) who is a member of the State Executive Committee be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the 7- man disciplinary committee."

APC sacks caretaker chairman in Enugu

Meanwhile, Ben Nwoye, the caretaker committee chairman of the APC in Enugu had been impeached by the SWC of the party.

Nwoye's deputy, Chikwado Chukwunta, announced the SWC's decision on Tuesday, August 10, in Enugu.

Chukwunta explained that the move was influenced by the need to save the state chapter of the party from implosion, adding that the former chairman's activities have been causing a lot of division since 2015.

Source: Legit.ng