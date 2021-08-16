The first round of the 2021/22 EPL campaign had some interesting results, with Man United, Chelsea, and Liverpool all winning their fixtures

Reigning champions Man City were handed a reality check after their 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford, meanwhile, had a dream start to life in the top-flight as they condemned Arsenal to a shock 2-0 defeat in the season's curtain-raiser

Man United are topping the Premier League standings after the first round of matches of the 2021/22 season.

Man United kicked off their Premier League campaign with a huge 5-1 win over rivals Leeds at Old Trafford. Photo by Ash Donelon.

United secured the biggest win of match week one after hammering Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

Bruno Fernandes scored a stunning hat trick during the clash, with Paul Pogba bagging four assists to help the Red Devils kick off their season on a flying start.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur were the other teams among the traditional top six to secure victory in their respective fixtures.

The Blues stunned rivals Crystal Palace 3-0 at Selhurst Park, with Liverpool silencing newly promoted Norwich City by a similar scoreline at Carrow Road.

Spurs, meanwhile, edged reigning champions Man City 1-0 at home on Sunday, August 15, with Son Heung-Min scoring the crucial goal.

City were keen to kick off their title defence on the right footing only for Spurs, under the tutelage of new boss Nuno Espirito to hand them a reality check.

A similar fate befell Arsenal who suffered a shock 2-0 loss in the hands of new boys, Brentford, on Friday, August 13.

Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard scored a goal each in either half of the clash to gift the Bees a dream start to their topflight appearance.

Other teams who secured victory on match week one include West Ham United who beat Newcastle 4-2 and Everton who thumped Southampton 3-1 under new boss Rafa Benitez.

Watford, Brighton, and Leicester City all earned all three points from their respective matches.

Arsenal will now be looking to make amends when they host rivals, Chelsea, in their next fixture set for Sunday, August 22.

Man City will also be keen to get their campaign back on track when they welcome Norwich at Etihad in match week two.

Odion Ighalo all smiles as Man United wallop Leeds to go top of PL table

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Odion Ighalo, former Man United stat who is currently playing in the Saudi Arabian League, was among the fans who watched the club's first game of the season on Saturday, August 14.

After their failure to land any title last season even though they ended up qualifying for the Champions League, Ole Solskjaer and his wards have started the new term on an impressive note beating Leeds United 5-1.

Former Super Eagles striker Igahlo watched the game from the comfort of his home and was all smiles.

He also praised the duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes for their impressive show in the game.

