Odion Ighalo watched Manchester United stars on Saturday, August 14, in their win over Leeds United

The ex-Manchester United striker was impressed with the performance of his former teammates against the EPL returnees

Manchester United are now topping the Premier League table after match-day 1 thanks to their goals against Leeds

Odion Ighalo who is a Nigerian footballer currently playing in the Saudi Arabian League was among the fans who watched Manchester United's first game of the season on Saturday August 14.

After their failure to land any title last season even though they ended up qualifying for the Champions League, Ole Solskjaer and his wards have started the new term on an impressive note beating Leeds United 5-1.

According to the report on Tribuna, Odion Ighalo watched the Premier League encounter in his house and was elated with the performance of his former teammates at Old Trafford.

Odion Ighalo while in action for Manchester United. Photo by Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

The report added that the former Super Eagles striker also praised the duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes for their impressive show against the Premier League returnees.

Paul Pogba who was heavily criticized last season by fans put the criticism behind him as he delivered four assists for Manchester United in the match against Leeds United.

Portugal international Bruno Fernandes on the other hand scored three goals for Manchester United in what was a perfect start for the attacking midfielder this term at Old Trafford.

Before moving to the Saudi Arabian League, Odion Ighalo was at Manchester United for one year and was impressive under Ole Solskjaer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are topping the Premier League table after week 1 encounter and the Red Devils will be traveling to Southampton for their next game.

