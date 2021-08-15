The killing of innocent travellers in Jos has been totally condemned by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association

Going further, the association claimed that the whereabouts of some of the commuters are still unknown

Also, the group mad a strong appeal to the country's security agencies to fish out the people behind the crime

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has condemned the ambush and killing of commuters at Rukuba Road in Jos.

Some criminals on Saturday attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters, killed 22 persons and injured scores.

Miyetti Allah has reacted to the killings of travellers in Jos. Photo: Solomon Lalong

Source: Twitter

MACBAN, in a statement by its National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, on Sunday in Jos, said the whereabout of some of the commuters, was yet to be ascertained.

“The ambush which occurred around 10.00am , also left several commuters wounded, while 40 others remain unaccounted for.

“The travellers were in a convoy of four buses, when they were attacked.

“MACBAN condemns this senseless violence on travellers.

“We urge security agencies to fish out perpetrators of this dastardly act and bring them to justice,” he said.

Ngelzarma commiserated with families of those who lost their lives and those injured.

He said there could be no winner in the senseless violence and that the circle of bloodshed must be stopped.

Police arrest 20 suspects over killing of Muslim travellers in Jos

Legit.ng had reported that officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a total 20 suspects in connection with the killing of no fewer than 25 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau, Jos north local government.

the police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, who made known in a statement on Sunday, August 15, added that 33 victims from the waylaid convoy of five buseswere also rescued.

A team comprising of of Police Tactical Units led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Sanusi Lemu have been deployed to Plateau state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment. The directive according to Vanguard, was issued by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba in response to protecting the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s).

Swift nemesis catches up with suspects of Plateau killings

Earlier, about 12 suspects said to be linked to the killings along the Rukuba road, Jos North LGA of Plateau were arrested by the special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Saturday, August 14.

This was revealed in a statement released on Saturday in Jos by the media officer of OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa.

He added that the Commander of the task force, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has urged Nigerians to help in furnishing the team with reliable information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects.

25 travellers killed in Jos buried in mass grave, victims identified

Meanwhile, 25 travellers killed by hoodlums at the Gada-Biyu area of Jos-Zaria road in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery.

The hoodlums had intercepted about 92 travellers in five 18-seater buses and killed 25 of them.

The death toll rose from the previous 22 to 25 following a visit to the Plateau Specialist Hospital where the corpses were initially taken to.

Source: Legit Newspaper