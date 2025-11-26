Zenith Bank has awarded N140 million to ten African startups and developers at its 2025 Tech Fair

Two of the companies that participated, Trust Loop and Cubbes Technologies won N30 million each

Over 2,000 innovators competed in the expanded dual-track Hackathon and Startup Pitch Competition

Zenith Bank Plc has empowered African innovators with N140 million cash prize at the conclusion of 5th Tech Fair, themed “Future Forward 5.0: Tech for Success – Innovate, Adapt, Accelerate."

The bank said the funds will help the awardees scale their transformative solutions after a keenly contested hackathon.

The 2025 edition featured a dual-competition format, including a high-stakes Zecathon Hackathon and a Startup Pitch Competition for early-stage ventures, attracting over 2,000 developers, founders, and entrepreneurs from across Africa.

Ten finalists emerged to share the cash prize, with two major winners receiving N30 million each.

Trust Loop claimed the Hackathon crown for its seamless digital KYC and liveness verification solution, while Cubbes Technologies Limited won the Startup Pitch Competition with its AI-powered EdTech platform designed to enhance learning outcomes and career readiness. The remaining eight finalists—Venille Ltd, Sowota, FLOW, InvoPay, Zenith Intelliscore, The Very Hacked Men, Konfam, and Zerax—each received N10 million in non-dilutive funding.

All ten finalists will also participate in a six-week mentorship and incubation programme from December 2025 to February 2026, aimed at accelerating their growth and market readiness.

Zenith Bank CEO speaks

Group Managing Director/CEO of Zenith Bank, Adaora Umeoji credited Founder and Chairman Dr Jim Ovia for creating the platform, emphasizing the urgency of innovation.

She said:

“Our theme this year, ‘Tech for Success: Innovate, Adapt, Accelerate’, is very timely. To appreciate its urgency, it helps to reflect on the speed of human progress. According to the Harvard Business Review, it took humanity millions of years to master fire, yet only 66 years to move from the first powered flight to landing on the moon.

“The lesson is simple – the next technological breakthrough will not take a lifetime. It will emerge sooner than we expect and could come from any one of you in this room today.

“We are confident that this Tech Fair will produce innovators who will change the world, and we stand ready to support you to turn your ideas into reality.”

In his message, Jim Ovia reaffirmed the bank’s mission to empower Africa’s youth through technology, expressing hope that the event would nurture the continent’s future tech leaders.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also delivering a goodwill message, urged sustained investment in youth-focused digital empowerment. With half of the world’s youth population projected to reside in Africa by 2050—and a significant percentage in Lagos—he said the state must remain a launchpad for global tech talent.

The fair closed with masterclasses from McKinsey, Huawei, Check Point, and Microsoft, and keynote insights from leaders at M-PESA, Skype, and AWS, cementing Zenith Bank’s role as a catalyst for Africa’s next wave of transformative innovation.

