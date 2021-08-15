Breaking: UNIJOS suspends ongoing exams over Plateau killings

The ongoing examination at the University of Jos, Plateau state, has been suspended by the school management

According to the school management, the suspension was as a result of the rising insecurity in the state

Also, the management asks students to remain in their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movement

The management of the University of Jos has suspended the ongoing second-semester examinations for the 2019/2020 academic session with immediate effects following security threats in Plateau state.

A statement by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Abdullahi Abdullahi, on Sunday, explained: “Following the unfortunate security breach that occurred in some parts of Jos Metropolis, which has led the Plateau State Government to impose a 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government Area, the management of the University of Jos has approved the suspension of the ongoing second semester Examinations for the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

UNIJOS has suspended ongoing exams over Plateau killings. Photo: Solomon Lalong

Source: Twitter

“Consequently, all examinations earlier scheduled between Monday 16 and Saturday 21 August 2021 have been suspended until further notice.

It added: “All Students of the University residing in the various hostels are hereby strongly advised to remain within their hostels of residence and avoid unnecessary movements as Management has been working round the clock in close collaboration with the security agencies and the Plateau State Government to ensure that the lives and properties of members of the University Community especially Students are adequately protected.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Students that are resident outside the Campuses are also advised to remain at home during this period.”

Police arrest 20 suspects over killing of Muslim travellers in Jos

Legit.ng had reported that officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a total 20 suspects in connection with the killing of no fewer than 25 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau, Jos north local government.

the police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, who made known in a statement on Sunday, August 15, added that 33 victims from the waylaid convoy of five buseswere also rescued.

A team comprising of of Police Tactical Units led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Sanusi Lemu have been deployed to Plateau state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment. The directive according to Vanguard, was issued by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba in response to protecting the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s).

Swift nemesis catches up with suspects of Plateau killings

Earlier, about 12 suspects said to be linked to the killings along the Rukuba road, Jos North LGA of Plateau were arrested by the special task force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) on Saturday, August 14.

This was revealed in a statement released on Saturday in Jos by the media officer of OPSH, Major Ishaku Takwa.

He added that the Commander of the task force, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, has urged Nigerians to help in furnishing the team with reliable information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects.

25 travellers killed in Jos buried in mass grave, victims identified

Meanwhile, 25 travellers killed by hoodlums at the Gada-Biyu area of Jos-Zaria road in Jos North local government area of Plateau state have been buried in a mass grave at Dadinkowa cemetery.

The hoodlums had intercepted about 92 travellers in five 18-seater buses and killed 25 of them.

The death toll rose from the previous 22 to 25 following a visit to the Plateau Specialist Hospital where the corpses were initially taken to.

Source: Legit Newspaper