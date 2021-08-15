The Nigerian police have recorded another feat in their bid to restore peace to the troubled nothern geopolitical zone

Twenty suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the recent killing of travellers in Jos North LGA

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba hasalso ordered the immediate deployment of officers to the affected area

Jos - Officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a total 20 suspects in connection with the killing of no fewer than 25 travellers in Rukuba area of Plateau, Jos north local government.

Recall that on Saturday, August 14, some travellers passing through Jos were shot dead by gunmen who opened fire on their vehicles.

No fewer than 20 suspects have been arrested in connection with the massacre of travellers in Plateau state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the police spokesman, CP Frank Mba, who made known in a statement on Sunday, August 15, added that 33 victims from the waylaid convoy of five buseswere also rescued.

A team comprising of of Police Tactical Units led by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Sanusi Lemu have been deployed to Plateau state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The directive according to Vanguard, was issued by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba in response to protecting the community and boost public confidence in the affected area(s)

Also deployed are investigators and covert operatives are expected to provide additional investigative, intelligence and forensic support to the Plateau State Police Command in the ongoing investigations and rescue operations.

The squads are to ensure enhanced, coordinated response to protect the community and prevent further attacks as well as bringing the perpetrators to justice..

Source: Legit.ng