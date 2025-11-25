Veteran singer Jazzman Olofin called out Adekunle Gold after spotting a rehearsal video of his classic hit 'Raise Da Roof'

The early-2000s star insisted that he should have been contacted before the performance preparation

Fans are divided, with some praising Adekunle Gold’s homage and others defending Jazzman’s demand for respect

Veteran singer Jazzman Olofin publicly confronted Afrobeats sensation Adekunle Gold over the use of his classic hit, “Raise Da Roof.”

Adekunle Gold had earlier shared a clip of himself rehearsing with his live band ahead of his upcoming London show.

But what seemed like a harmless creative moment quickly became a talking point after Jazzman reposted the video and expressed displeasure.

Jazzman Olofin calls out Adekunle Gold after spotting a rehearsal video of his classic hit 'Raise Da Roof'. Photos: Adekunle Gold, Jazzman Olofin.

Source: Instagram

Reposting AG Baby's rehearsal clip, Jazzman Olofin noted that while he has no problem with artists vibing to each other's songs on stage, a full rehearsal of his music for a major show deserved at least a simple heads-up.

He posted:

“I’ve no issue with artist freestyling another artist’s song on stage. But when you go through a great length to actually rehearse my 22-year-old hit song (Raise Da Roof) with your live band in preparation for your show in London, haba. I may be a little too old to be singing your generation’s music, but I’m certainly not too old to spend your generation’s money. Adekunle Gold, I’m very much alive and still actively performing. Next time, call.”

Released more than 20 years ago, “Raise Da Roof” remains one of the defining Nigerian hits of the early 2000s.

It played a major role in Jazzman Olofin’s rise, dominating parties, school events, and radio rotations across the country.

Watch the post here:

Fans react to Jazzman Olofin's callout

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@adoseof1mole:

"But this was a rehearsal though, I don’t think he performed it on stage too. Shuku shuku bambam……… is for KSA or Kwam1, unsure of who sang it first and bubble is for Ayuba. That being said, this is not the show but a rehearsal"

@akejuteejay:

"This song particular song can redone with Olamide, 9ice and Adekunle Gold. It can be really be remastered with some horns as upbeat percussions."

@fmgizzle:

"Na Ayuba be this nah ......I thought you also did a cover of Ayuba's song to make this....I listened to Ayuba very well when I was young and I knew when you did yours ....so I feel he has gone through the right channel by involving the originator(AYUBA)...respect"

@kingcokes:

"People saying original owner or Ayuba was the one blah blah, are you people even okay? Aaaah!! This band just sang ‘Raise da roof’ & you’re still asking funny questions.Raise da roof, a song by Jazzman Olofin ft. Ayuba (You clearly heard Jazzman’s part) is being done & you’re still trying to confirm who has the rights? LOL"

Jazzman Olofin insists that he should have been contacted before the performance preparation. Photo: Adekunle Gold.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi were the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

The singer acknowledged his woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

The singer revered Simisola and mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in-laws.

Source: Legit.ng