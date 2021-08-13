The Nigeria Police Force has warned troublemakers in the country to desist from causing chaos in the country

The police specifically warned agitators pushing for an independent state to embrace peace and channel their energy to other productive ventures

Commissioner of Police and spokesperson of the force, Frank Mba gave the advice on International Youth Day

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Police Force, NPF on Thursday, August 12 urged youths to resist those trying to cause chaos in the country through separatist agitations, saying Nigeria’s unity cannot be negotiated.

Police spokesman, Frank Mba, stated this at the National Youth Dialogue on Peace and Security, organised to mark the 2021 International Youth Day in Abuja.

CP Mba advised youths to focus on other productive ventures. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Vanguard newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We need to work together to bring our country back to the path of sanity. Nigerian youths have the energy, the power of organisation and the capacity so they can really play major roles in setting the agenda of our country right.”

Elder statesman canvasses for restructuring

Meanwhile, former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has called for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria, to bring peace and unity and also to end agitations for the independent nations in the country.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that the top diplomat made the comment at a lecture series in Awka, the Anambra state capital.

Ex-envoy says breakup comes with negative implications

On his part, a former Nigerian ambassador to Malaysia, Yerima Abdullahi has urged proponents of independent states in Nigeria to weigh the implications of Nigeria's break-up and the negative effects it would have on the country.

Abdullahi said those agitating should rather push for a referendum, saying it was better than eroding the peace and progress of the country.

He lamented the negative impact of a breakup on the average Nigerian in different parts of the country.

Similarly, a national leader of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Bishop David Nwankwo, has told agitators to perish the thought of Nigeria's break-up, adding that the country would not disintegrate anytime soon.

Nwankwo, who is the national director of research in the Christian Association of Nigeria, spoke in Enugu during a leadership retreat for members of the OAIC in the southeast region.

The cleric said:

“I don’t see Nigeria disintegrating, I believe in Nigeria.”

