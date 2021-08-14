A report reaching Legit.ng indicates that some cars have been trapped after the collapse of a bridge in Tatabu and Gida Moin village along Jebba/Mokwa/Kotangora road in Niger state.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing the report, but the road users have been advised to seek an alternative route to get to their destinations.

Breaking: Photos Emerge As Mokwa/Jebba Link Bridge Collapses, Road Users Scamper for Safety

Source: Original

A terse message sent to Legit.ng a resident of Abuja, noted that the motorists going to Niger state and its environs can take Abuja/Lokoja road to avoid being trapped as the officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) make concerted efforts to prevent loss of lives.

The message read:

"This is to notify the general public about Jebba/Mokwa/Kotangora road in Niger state. Presently the bridge in Tatabu and Gida Moin village has collapsed, the only alternative road now in Abuja/Lokoja road. Please, send this message to others."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Four people die as bridge collapses in Kwara after heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that four people reportedly died after a bridge collapsed at Oko-Erin in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara state.

It was reported that the bridge collapsed after a heavy downfall on the night of Saturday, June 13.

An eyewitness said that car carrying three passengers was on the bridge when it collapsed, adding that the driver and passengers dived into the canal and died before they could be rescued.

The emergency response team is currently at the scene making efforts to retrieve the car and bodies.

In a related report,

Source: Legit