The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court now has a new acting judge, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf

Justice Baba-Yusuf was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari through a letter released by the National Judicial Council

The acting judge will be sworn in by CJN Ibrahim Tank Muhammad at the Supreme Court on Monday, August 16

Abuja - The appointment of Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari's approval which followed the recommendation of the National Judicial Council (NJC), was announced on Saturday, August 14, by the council's information director, Soji Oye, The Nation reports.

According to a statement by Oye, Baba-Yusuf will be sworn in by Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, on Monday, August 16 by at the Supreme Court, PM News added.

Part of the statement read:

“President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Hon. Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf as the Acting Chief Judge of the High Court of Justice of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

“Hon Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf will be sworn in by the Honourable, The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of the National Judicial Council, Hon. Dr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, CFR, on Monday 16 August 2021 by 10.00am at the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”

President Buhari makes fresh appointment in judiciary

Meanwhile, President Buhari had requested the Senate to consider and approve Justice Salisu Garba for appointment as the acting chief judge of the Federal Capital Territory high court.

The Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor during plenary on Tuesday, April 20.

Legit.ng gathered that Muhammad, had in January 2021, swore in Justice Garba as acting CJ of FCT high court.

This was a sequel to the retirement of Justice Ishaq Bello as CJ of the FCT high court.

Garba hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state. He was called to bar in 1984 and completed his National Youth Service Corps in 1985. He became the chief registrar of the FCT High Court in 1997.

