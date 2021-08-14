Bello Masari, the Katsina governor, has berated the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over incessant killings in the state

The governor said that he would be left with no option than to drag the Customs Service to court if the killing is not stopped

According to him, his government would no longer tolerate the killing of innocent people of the state by the Customs

Katsina, Katsina - Following the killing of 10 residents during a border drill operation in the Jibia area of Katsina state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has threatened legal action against the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Nation reports that Masari, in a statement by his director-general media, Abdulabaran Malumfashi, condemned the frequent killing of innocent residents in the state by the NCS.

Legit.ng gathered that Masari noted that his government would henceforth not condone any more of such incidents again.

Killings of innocent people can no longer be tolerated in Katsina

The statement said:

“The governor condemns in the strongest term the oft-recurring senseless killings of citizens through reckless driving by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service.

‘’Government is considering instituting legal action against the Nigerian Customs Service so that it may serve as a deterrent against a future occurrence of these fatal incidents which have assumed a frightening regularity in the state.’’

Premium Times also reports that Masari’s position was based on the recent killing of eight persons, which has risen to 10, who were run over by operatives of the Customs border drill in Jibia local government on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The governor, however, warned the government would not fold its arm while law-abiding citizens are killed by government agents who are supposed to protect them.

