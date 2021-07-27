The police in Imo have repelled an attack on Omuma, Governor Uzodimma's hometown in Imo state

A statement by the police said six of the gunmen suspected to be IPOB members were gunned down while 11 were arrested

Sadly, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, a senior police officer and DPO for Omuma, was killed during the attack

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Omuma, Imo state - Gunmen suspected to be militants of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have killed a CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, Daily Trust reported.

The newspaper stated Dooiyor, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Omuma, Governor Hope Uzodinma’s hometown in Oru East local government area of Imo state, was among the operatives who tried to repel the attack.

CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, the DPO in charge of Omuma, Governor Uzodimma’s hometown in Imo, has been killed. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the gunmen struck on Monday, July 26, the same day the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was arraigned at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Kanu's trial was, however, adjourned as the Department of State Services (DSS) failed to produce him in court.

Police speak on Imo attack

CSP Mike Abattam said the gunmen invaded the Omuma community on Monday, moving in a convoy of three vehicles.

He said the tactical team of the command, after being alerted, immediately swung into action, ambushed and launched an attack on the gunmen, killing six of the gunmen and arresting 11 others.

Abattam added that the attack was repelled by the police team led by the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang.

He, however, confirmed the death of CSP Dooiyor during the gun duel, Premium Times reported.

He said:

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price.

“The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station."

Suspected IPOB militants had in April 2021 attacked the community, killed a security guard at the residence of Uzodimma and set the building on fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Uzodimma honours fallen Nigerian soldiers

In another related development, Governor Uzodimma has made some donations to the family members of the officers and men of the Nigerian Army 34 Artillery Brigade and their counterparts in the Nigerian Air Force who lost their lives in defence of the state recently.

The governor who went on a solidarity visit to the Imo state army command, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze said:

“I’m not only here to give solidarity to our military but to encourage and sympathize with the families of the victims during the insecurity crises in the state.”

Source: Legit.ng