Terrorists in the northern part of Nigeria who recently surrendered themselves to the Nigerian Army should not be treated with kid gloves

This was the advice of Senator Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South to the Nigerian Army on Thursday, August 12

Ndume specifically urged the NA not to pamper the repentant insurgents or hurriedly give them blanket amnesty

In the opinion of Senator Ali Ndume, the chairman of the Senate committee on the Nigerian Army, repentant Boko Haram insurgents should not be pampered.

Ndume's message to the NA on Thursday, August 12, is that the former insurgents should be carefully profiled and not just given what he termed blanket amnesty and pampering, The Cable reports.

Ndume commended the leadership of the military over recent success in the anti-terrorism war (Photo: HQ Nigerian Army)

Source: Facebook

The Borno federal lawmaker said instead of being in a hurry to resettle, reintegrate and rehabilitate the surrendered criminals, the military should hasten to end the reign of insurgency in Nigeria.

He called on the government to embark on bringing back displaced persons to their communities and then move on to investigate and interrogate the criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

His words:

“The first step after getting them is the resettlement of people, now that the war is getting to an end or is almost ending. Then, we talk about profiling, investigating, and interrogating those that have surrendered.

“I think it is a welcome development and I have confidence that more is to be seen with the new leadership and the new cooperation and inter-agency cooperation between our various security agencies."

The senator said he has always believed in the capacity of the troops to defeat the terrorist, which is why he kept asking calling the leadership to adequately equip them.

Nigerian Army speaks on alleged plan to free top Boko Haram bomb experts

Meanwhile, the NA had reacted to false claims that it was planning on setting free two Boko Haram experts who were radicalised.

In a statement published on its Facebook page, the NA's spokesman, Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that persons who propagated such lies are deliberately misrepresenting its report and twisting it to achieve evil ends.

In a bid to set the facts right, Nwachukwu said that as a professional body, the force has decided that "all surrendered terrorists will be received, processed, and passed on to the relevant agencies of Government for further assessment in line with extant provisions."

Source: Legit.ng