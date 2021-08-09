Popular Nollywood actress, Ifemeludike, recently took to social media to speak on a disturbing trend that caught her attention

The movie star spoke on how ladies these days do not seem to wear bras even when going out to public places

Ifemeludike advised these ladies to do better and added that she was worried about their safety considering the predators around

Nigerian movie star, Ifemeludike, recently shared her opinion on her social media page about the recent trend of ladies not wearing brassieres when stepping out to public places.

In a long note posted on her Instagram page, the actress expressed shock at the development and asked where such a trend was picked up from.

According to her, the rate at which girls do not wear bras is surprising. Not stopping there, she said it also hurt her to see people who were heavily chested with their breasts facing down also not wearing bras.

Actress Ifemeludike shares her thoughts on ladies who do not wear bras to public places. Photos: @ifemeludike

Source: Instagram

Ifemeludike accompanied her post with a caption where she stated the reason for her concerns.

The movie star explained that the trend was worrisome because the safety of such ladies were at stake, considering predatory men lurking around.

She said it was quite normal for ladies not to wear bras in their houses but it wasn’t a good thing not to have them on outside. According to her, they were exposing themselves to be assaulted.

Excerpts from her post reads:

“I don’t understand why you’ll be walking around car parks, markets, workplaces exposing yourselves to be assaulted... Not all breast should be let loose, there are some sizes of breast that needs to be well packed and packaged in a bra. Don’t just jump into any fashion because others are doing it, do what fits you, most especially what fits your environment. Fashion is all about comfortability not always trends... Remember some mad men roaming our streets and markets love to grab Ti*ts.”

See the full post below:

Nigerians share their two cents

As expected, the actress’ post raised some reactions from internet users. Read what some of them had to say below:

Gn_makeup_artistry:

"My dear it really getting tiring and becoming like a normal thing."

Sukerstan:

"Na wetin team awoke dey cause."

Chinelo_enemchukwu:

"My darlyn , I collected better insult wey change my life as I tried to even correct one and it wasn't in public o I kinda call her to the side but her voice went out with insult . Na me pple come dey pity. And she boldly make me understand she is not insane incase I am thinking or saying that in my head because she is screaming .. lolz . After that I wanted to cry from my heart cuz she insult me but na laugh dey come out."

Interesting.

