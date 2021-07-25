Jinnytty’s biography: age, height, real name, net worth, drama

Since the introduction of online entertainment, many creators from all over the world have come forward to showcase their various content and talent. Jinnytty from South Korea has not been left behind. She is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber known for her vlogging videos, adventure and gaming videos, and song covers.

Jinnytty is a Korean streamer and social media personality.

Source: Instagram

Is Jinnytty famous in Korea? Her videos are watched by plenty of people, making her one of the most prominent content creators in South Korea. Check out more facts that are worth learning.

Jinnytty’s bio

She rose to fame through Twitch, where she often creates videos and live streams around gaming and lifestyle.

Source: Instagram

Yoomjii was born on July 28, 1992, in South Korea. Details of her childhood and upbringing are yet to be disclosed. She has a brother called Kevin, who is also a Twitch streamer with over 20k subscribers.

Jinnytty’s nationality is Amerikan-Korean.

What university did Jinnytty attend?

She is an alumna of Yonsei University, located in Seoul, Korea.

How old is Jinnytty?

The YouTube star celebrates her birthday every July 28. As of 2021, Jinnytty’s age is 29 years old. Her star sign is Leo.

YouTube career

Yoomjji launched her YouTube channel on June 16, 2017. Since then, she has gathered a total of 262 thousand subscribers.

One of her most popular videos is titled ‘I rented a guy’ where she and her friend Dan go on a fun tour date. In the video, she reveals that she streams about 12 hours a day! The video currently has more than 2 million views.

Jinnytty's Twitch career

She launched her YouTube channel on June 16, 2017, and has since gathered a total of 259 thousand subscribers, with her videos gaining over 21 million views.

Source: Instagram

Yoomjji is also very popular on Twitch, where she has over 600k followers. Most of her videos are majorly based on outdoor streams, gaming and other fun content.

Jinnytty drama

What happened to Jinnytty? In February 2020, the famous YouTube star announced that she would be moving from the US back home to Korea. She had been living in Texas before she decided going home was the best course of action.

A backlash from a campaign on the LiveStreamFails subreddit caused Twitch streamers Yoomjji and Mizkif to respond and explain why she left the US. In a series of videos released, it seemed like Mizkif was forcing Yoomjji to leave the country.

She also got into trouble after her brother Kevin flew from New York to Texas to visit her. Fans thought that this was ‘highly irresponsible' because it was endangering the health of others in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

Physical stats

Jinnytty’s height is five feet and five inches and she weighs approximately 55 kilograms.

How much is Jinnytty worth?

Jinnytty’s net worth is estimated to be $250,000.

Jinnytty is indeed an online sensation whose content has attracted fans all across the world. She knows how to keep her audience entertained.

