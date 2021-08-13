Actresses Tonto Dikeh and Sotayo Gaga recently linked up to pamper themselves after a seemingly long week

The Nollywood divas took to their respective Instagram pages announcing that they spent some time at a beauty spa together

Tonto and Sotayo also shared cute pictures that got fans and followers thronging their comments section with lovely remarks

It seems to have been a long week for Nollywood movie stars Tonto Dikeh and Sotayo Gaga as recent posts on their social media pages indicate they resorted to pampering themselves.

Nollywood's Tonto Dikeh, Sotayo Gaga spend time at the spa. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Both actresses in posts shared on Instagram announced that they visited a beauty spa to unwind.

Tonto while sharing a photo with her bestie wrote:

“Spa day with My Gee @sotayogaga It was a beautiful day."

Sharing similar photos on her page, Sotayo wrote:

"Spa day with my oyinbo @tontolet Pink and yellow sure looks good "

Fans, colleagues hail Nollywood actresses

The photos from the movie stars got their fans and some industry colleagues reacting in the comment section. Many couldn't help but point out how beautiful the actresses both look in the pictures.

Read some of their messages below:

the.ksisters said:

"Beautiful people."

joju.8399 said:

"Two jolly friends,love you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

queenkeji12 said:

"You both look extremely beautiful."

morenikenwobodo said:

"You both looks stunning."

starkid_adaeze said:

"Beautiful momma's, I love this."

