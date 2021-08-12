Yoruba movie actress, Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka took to her Instagram page to share a video of her mother praying for her

In the caption, the light-skinned beauty send out a powerful prayer in which she addressed people who wish her bad

This comes a couple of hours after a video from her wedding surfaced which captured the moment she kept a straight face while spraying some money on her mother

Yetunde Barnabas Olayinka has come to set things straight following a buzz caused by a video from her wedding which has since gone viral.

The actress has reacted to the trending video. Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas, @famousblogng

Source: Instagram

Yetunde sprays mum on wedding day

An old video from the actress' wedding day has since gone viral and as it appears, it isn't exactly for good reasons, according to some people.

In the video, Yetunde is seen spraying her mother -who is seated - with some money. However, the actress keeping a straight face while doing it, left some people wondering if everything was okay between mother and daughter.

Below are some comments:

livisfashions_decor:

"W TF??? Na by force.....oga o"

fashion_avenuee2:

"But she looks like her .or she's not happy with her mother or what "

symply_duntan:

"Maybe nah her step mum abi bawo."

Yetunde responds to haters

Shortly after the video went viral, the actress took to her Instagram page to clear the air, sharing a video which more than proved that her relationship with her mum was good.

In the video which was also from her wedding, her mother is seen praying passionately for the actress.

Sharing the video, Yetunde captioned:

"Anyone that wish me and my Mother death shall be the first to Go…… Anyone that wish my Family Bad shall never see good things again. Anyone that is not Happy for me will never be happy again in this life. Wicked and bitter soul everywhere. God will fight for me."

Celebrities react

kemiolunloyo:

"YETUNDE ‼️‼️ DO YOU HEAR ME??? WEAR YOUR HEADPHONES SHUT THE NOISE️ Evil shall not come near you or your family AMEN."

mcmakopolo1:

"You are blessed people will always interpret things based on their own understanding and there is so much out here to understand but there little minds won’t let them learn to understand ..... God bless you and ur family ❤️"

misstourismnigeria:

"Do not let jobless people with data get to you. Your home is blessed. Your family is blessed. ❤️❤️"

damilohun.a:

"❤️❤️❤️ So sorry you were misunderstood."

astroaishatthegreat:

"Why will people judge from ones look? When we have people with smiling face but their heart is evil. Try to Move on sis . We love you "

chummygoldg:

"Don't mind them jare. God bless your new home and congratulations once again."

leonard20ci:

"Haters gonna hate anyway! Don't worry and love dem."

_________ifeoluwa:

"Amen I don’t know why some people don’t use to mind their business awon warey."

