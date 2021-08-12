Actress Destiny Etiko has been lovingly celebrated by fans, friends and colleagues on the occasion of her birthday ceremony

The actress shared a video on Instagram showing the moment a friend stormed her apartment bearing gifts

The friend came along with an eight-tier money cake made with N1000 notes, edible cake among other mouthwatering gifts for the celebrant

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been overwhelmed with love from friends and family on the occasion of her birthday ceremony.

The actress couldn’t keep calm as she clocked a new age on Thursday, August 12. An excited Etiko flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures specially taken to mark the celebration.

Actress Destiny Etiko gets money cake on her birthday.

Source: Instagram

However, the movie star also posted a video showing the moment a close friend stormed her apartment with loads of gifts.

Etiko’s friend surprised her with a towering eight-tier N1000 notes money cake. She also came along with a beautifully decorated edible cake, customized mugs and other gifts.

A saxophonist was also in the mix as he serenaded the atmosphere with beautiful music that got the celebrant excited.

Sharing the clip video on her page, a thankful Etiko appreciated her friend for coming through.

She wrote:

"To know you is to absolutely love you @valenciapoiseskinguru You are awesome ❤️thanks for the love, I truly appreciate ."

Watch the video below:

Fans, colleagues throng Etiko’s comment section

The video stirred different reactions from fans and colleagues of the actress who hailed her for also being a good friend to many.

Read comments below:

ucheelendu said:

"Awwwwww omg omg omg!!! God bless you mamaaaa @valenciapoisehouseng this is amazing."

king_esther552 said:

"U are love baby."

burehkargbojr said:

"Happy Birthday Sweetheart Age With Grace."

georginaibeh said:

"You Are an Amazing Person so more Gifts are coming ….. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Enjoy your day babygirl."

Destiny Etiko kneels for Pete Edoche in video

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress posted a video and a photo of herself with Pete Edochie as she embraced the legend.

Etiko appreciated the man for the prayers he has showered on her as people around them applauded their show of love.

Many of her fans who took to the comment section said the meeting is really a reflection of love.

