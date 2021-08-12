Wife of former Nigerian president Late Shehu Shagari has died at the age of 80 according to recent reports

She reportedly died as a result of complication from the coronavirus on Thursday, August 12 in Abuja

Her funeral prayer will take place by 4pm at the National Mosque, Abuja in Abuja according to the family

Hadiza Shagari, the widow of the late President Shehu Shagari, has died at the age of 80.

A statement by the son of the former president, Bala Shagari, said she died of Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada isolation center.

Shagari's widow has died at the age of 80. Photo: Wikipedia

Source: UGC

“We regret to announce the demise of our beloved mother, Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari, the wife of H.E late President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, GCFR (Turakin Sokoto).

“We lost her in the early hours of today, 12th August 2021, at about 3:00 am, after battling Covid-19 at the Gwagwalada Isolation Center in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“Hajiya Hadiza Shehu Shagari was 80 years old. Her Jana’iza (Funeral Prayer) will take place today, at 4:00pm, immediately after Asr prayer, at the National Mosque, Abuja,” the statement said.

Source: Legit