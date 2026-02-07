The daughter of a pastor has publicly declared that she cannot settle down with a pastor as his wife and gave some reasons for her marriage stance

The first on her list of reasons is that she dislikes overly religious people, as she believes they can't have logical conversations

Mixed reactions have followed the four reasons the pastor's daughter highlighted, with some people picking holes in her sentiment

A pastor's daughter, known on TikTok as @tinuuuuu4, has informed the public that she cannot marry a pastor.

She stated this in a video released on TikTok and gave four reasons for her marriage standpoint.

4 reasons pastor's daughter can't marry pastor

According to @tinuuuuu4, she can't settle down with an overly religious person, as she believes he can't hold logical conversations, and she believes marrying a pastor would put her in such a situation.

She added that another reason she can't tie the knot with a pastor is her dislike for waiting behind after service, which pastors are known to do.

Her statement in the video read:

"Number one, I know it sounds strange, but I do not like overly religious people. Overly religious people are not logical. I don't know how to explain it. I like to have logical conversations, and most times, people that are very, very religious are not very logical.

"Number two, waiting after church. If you are a pastor's son or a pastor's daughter or you stay with a pastor, you will be able to relate to this. I hate the fact that I have to wait one hour, two hours after service. I don't want to do it.

"Number three, members expect a lot from you. They place you in a very high esteem...

"Number four, a lot of overly religious men are very mean people...Some of the interactions I have had with people that are very, very religious, staunch Christians, most times, they are very mean.

"I want to marry a Christian, but I don't want somebody who is a pastor...I just want somebody that loves God, loves his family, and we are fine."

Pastor's daughter's marriage stance stirs reactions

PST KENN said:

"Hmmm. Logical conversation! I’m a pastor oh. And I wait after church service to take believers class and workers in training."

Bennas #38 said:

"My dear Christianity is not a religion. 'Christian' is a person u become."

@ifeladun said:

"I agree with you because I am a pastor daughter also."

tolu_paul said:

"I understand you, by the way don't let people gaslight you. everything you mentioned here are very valid. funny enough I didn't know these until I left Nigeria. the fact is many so called Christians in Nigeria are not even godly, they are just religious. anyways your points are valid."

HADASSAH said:

"Girl, your dad isn't over religious ooo you fix nails, attachment, earrings etc. Omo I'm old enough and I'm doing all these secretly. like I'm tired fr. Infact no trousers."

Mr. Bolaji said:

"Can you marry who doesn’t go to church? Let’s see how logical you can be with the answer."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former pastor's daughter, who is now a traditionalist, had shared why she left Christianity.

Pastor's wife shows what Sunday looks like

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who married a pastor had shown netizens what her typical Sunday looks like after church service.

In the short clip, her husband's church service on Sunday ended at 11:00 am, but she remained behind because her husband was still occupied.

She waited and watched as the time kept going. The pastor's wife would check her time at intervals and show her potential viewers what the time said. By 6:00 pm, they were still in the church, making it a total of seven hours spent after service ended.

