Cheers as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State Chapter Names New Patron
- Stephen Chukwuezora has been appointed the patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo's Enugu State Chapter
- The appointment recognises Chukwuezora's integrity and contributions to the Igbo community
- Enugu State Chapter praised Chukwuezora’s 'philanthropic legacy and societal impact'
Enugu, Enugu State - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Enugu State chapter, has announced the appointment of High Chief Sir Stephen Chukwuezora (Obata-Obie N’Oduma) as patron of its Enugu State chapter.
Chukwuezora is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of StevenChuks Global Associate, a multinational conglomerate with operations across the globe.
The announcement was made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday night, February 7, 2026.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a leading socio-cultural organisation committed to promoting and protecting the interests of the Igbo people both within Nigeria and abroad.
The statement partly reads:
"This appointment recognises his (Chukwuezora's) integrity, outstanding contributions to societal welfare, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Ndi Igbo."
The statement added that members of the Enugu State Chapter expressed their appreciation 'for Chukwuezora’s philanthropic legacy, which informed his well-deserved appointment as Patron.'
