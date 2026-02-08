Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Cheers as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State Chapter Names New Patron
Nigeria

Cheers as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State Chapter Names New Patron

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
1 min read
  • Stephen Chukwuezora has been appointed the patron of Ohanaeze Ndigbo's Enugu State Chapter
  • The appointment recognises Chukwuezora's integrity and contributions to the Igbo community
  • Enugu State Chapter praised Chukwuezora’s 'philanthropic legacy and societal impact'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Enugu State chapter, has announced the appointment of High Chief Sir Stephen Chukwuezora (Obata-Obie N’Oduma) as patron of its Enugu State chapter.

Chukwuezora is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of StevenChuks Global Associate, a multinational conglomerate with operations across the globe.

Members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State chapter celebrate as the organisation announces its new patron.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Enugu State chapter celebrates the appointment of its new patron.
Source: Twitter

The announcement was made in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday night, February 7, 2026.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a leading socio-cultural organisation committed to promoting and protecting the interests of the Igbo people both within Nigeria and abroad.

The statement partly reads:

"This appointment recognises his (Chukwuezora's) integrity, outstanding contributions to societal welfare, and unwavering commitment to the progress of Ndi Igbo."

The statement added that members of the Enugu State Chapter expressed their appreciation 'for Chukwuezora’s philanthropic legacy, which informed his well-deserved appointment as Patron.'

