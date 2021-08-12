The first set of housemates that were evicted from the Shine Ya Eye house were Yerins, Beatrice and Niyi

In an interview with the show host, Ebuka, Niyi talked about his journey in the house and how being married slightly affected his game

The reality star also noted that he was conscious not to lead any lady in the house on and he thinks Saskay, Whitemoney or Saga would win the grand prize

The Big Brother Naija show had it's first set of evicted housemates on Sunday, August 8, and Yerins, Beatrice and Niyi did not survive it.

As expected, the ex-housemates would go for media rounds as well as have a sit-down interview with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Niyi and his beautiful wife and son Photo credit: @theniyilawal

Niyi bares his mind

Niyi revealed that he feels happy to be out, seeing that he was in a space where he had no idea what was going on for two weeks.

On if he felt disappointed to have left the show early, the reality star disclosed that he did not expect to be out in two weeks even though he also did not expect to get to the finals.

According to him, he had hoped to stay long enough just to show the world a different part of him.

On if he has looked back since his eviction to see why things didn't work out for him, Niyi said that he had some recurring questions.

According to the young man, Biggie had asked if he felt being married downplayed his game and he confessed to Ebuka that he felt it might have affected him a little bit.

Not regretting the fact that he is married, Niyi said he would not change anything if given another chance to go the house.

Niyi also explained how he was curious about the wildcards in the house and kept trying to get other housemates to do their assignments before eventually finding out that it was Pere.

On the least person he vibed with in the house, Niyi said he did not get enough time to figure Nini out and talk to her even though they were similar in a way.

The father of one disclosed that he did not pay enough attention to catch any advances from the female housemates, but he was careful enough not to lead anybody on during his stay.

Since he is out of the race for the N90m grand prize, Niyi predicted Saskay, Whitemoney and Saga as his top three guesses for the win.

For future plans, Niyi disclosed that he has his business in Calabar which is entertainment-based and he wants to explore a lot of options and sides for himself.

Watch the video below:

Niyi's oyinbo wife and son beg Nigerians to vote for him

BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes star Niyi Lawal had the full backing of his beautiful oyinbo wife as he competes with other housemates to win the N90m grand prize.

The father of one and three others were put up for possible eviction and his wife took to their TikTok account to canvass for votes for him.

In the video, the beautiful woman was spotted carrying her son in her arms as she appealed to her followers to help her husband stay in the BBNaija house.

