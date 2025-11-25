A woman who was declared dead and prepared for cremation was later discovered to still be alive

The 65-year-old woman was said to have died, according to local authorities who did not know she was alive

No doctor certified her dead before she was taken for cremation where she knocked at the coffin as a sign of life

A woman who was still alive was a few minutes away from being cremated in at a temple in Nonthaburi on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand.

The woman has been sick for two years and her brother said he found her unresponsive and it was later assumed she was dead.

The woman was attended to at the hospital and found to be alive. Photo credit: TikTok/NBC News and Getty Images/Thomas Hansen.

Source: TikTok

The 65-year-old woman, identified as Chonthirat Sakulkoo and during the time she was ill, she was cared for by her brother, Mongkol Sakulkoo.

Sakulkoo said officials told him his sister had died and that all the documents had been issued to him.

His words:

“I’ve cared for my sister for three years. Officials told us she had died. All the documents had been issued, so we placed her in a coffin and brought her to the temple for cremation.”

Before going to the crematorium, he had taken his sister to the Chulalongkorn University Hospital where he wanted to donate her organs according to her wishes.

But officials at the facility refused to attend to him because no doctor had certified the woman dead.

This prompted him to drive to the Wat Rat Prakongtham cretmatorium where workers also explained to him that the cremation could not take place without doctor declaring the woman dead.

It was in the process of the explanation that she knocked on the coffin to signal that she was not dead, the Independent UK reports.

Sakulkoo said:

“I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled. I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

Chonthirat was rushed to the hospital where doctors examined her and determined that she was responsive.

According to reports, doctors at the Bang Yai Hospital stated that she suffered from acute hypoglycaemia, a critically low level of blood sugar that can cause deep unresponsiveness resembling death.

A video of the story was later shared on TikTok by NBC News and it got a lot of comments from social media users.

The woman is still alive after doctors cared for her. Photo credit: TikTok/NBC News and Getty Images/Thomas Hansen.

Source: UGC

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman is found alive in a coffin

@Nicky’s creations said:

"Aren't you suppose to get an attestation from a doctor that she is positively not alive. This is bad can you imagine being cremated alive."

@Summer said:

"That’s scary who gave the time of death."

@Sandy said:

"My question is why is a coffin and a supposed body in the back of a pickup truck this is highly disrespectful!!!!! This poor woman."

Family buries relative in spinning casket

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family has caused a stir on social media after organising a lavish burial ceremony for their late mother.

In a video, the body of the late woman was placed in an expensive white coffin which spun on a moving carrier.

While some netizens found the burial ceremony necessary, others had different things to say about the video.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng