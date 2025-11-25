Founder of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo said marljuana was secretly planted in his car in 1987

His former driver uncovered the wrapped substance while washing the car

Policemen later attempted to search the exact spot where the item had been hidden

The Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has narrated a striking incident from 1987 in Kaduna.

The cleric claimed that marljuana was secretly planted in his car in what he believes was an attempt to frame him.

Trending Video Shows Oyedepo Speaking On How Marljuana Was Secretly Planted in His Car in 1987

Speaking in a now-viral video circulating on social media on Tuesday, November 25, the respected cleric told his congregation that the discovery was made in a highly unusual manner by his former driver, Clifford.

Driver uncovers suspicious package

Detailing the incident, Oyedepo said it began at a mechanical workshop where his car had been taken for repairs.

“Some fellows planted marljuana in my car in those days, 1987, in Kaduna, at the mechanical shop,” he said.

He explained that on that particular morning, his former driver, who had travelled from Katsina and had since become a pastor, insisted on washing the car.

“He came and said, ‘Sir, let me wash the car this morning.’ Mysteriously, he was removing the seat, I’ve never seen that kind of car wash in my life, and found a freshly wrapped stuff. He opened it,” Oyedepo recounted.

According to him, Clifford immediately ran to him, frightened and shaking.

“I said, ‘What’s the matter? ‘See, see, see.’ I said, ‘What is it?’ I said, ‘That’s one of the things my wife plants behind the house.’ He said, ‘This is wee-wee.’ I said, ‘What is wee-wee?’ I came to know Jesus early, so I didn’t have the opportunity of knowing such things," he said,

Police attempt to search the vehicle

Oyedepo said the situation escalated later that night when policemen stopped him on his way home and demanded to search the same spot where the marljuana had been hidden.

“That night, I was returning home from the office, and the policeman who would salute me stopped me. I said, ‘Come on.’ I said, ‘What for?’ He said, ‘We want to check.

“They went to the exact spot where that thing was kept. I said, ‘Shame on you.’ He said, ‘Sorry, sir," he narrated.

Oyedepo attributes escape to divine protection

The bishop used the story to highlight what he described as divine intervention in his life.

“No one can keep himself. We are kept by the power of God. There are many poor people in prison today who didn’t do anything. They just found themselves there by the scheming of the wicked.

“You will not fall victim. That’s why the earlier you know Him and walk with Him, the better for you," he said.

Oyedepo also reflected on his early Christian journey, stating,

“I’m so glad that no aspect of my life has been wasted. I’m so glad that I found Him early. February 19, 1969… that simple prayer changed my life forever.”

Past accounts of divine rescue

The cleric has previously shared similar testimonies.

Oyedepo recounted how he and others survived a turbulent flight, which he attributed to divine intervention.

Additionally, The Nation reported in April 2025 that his daughter, Love Ogah, recalled an alleged assassination attempt during her teenage years in which armed intruders reportedly failed to locate Oyedepo after storming their home.

