Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo is in Kenya for a short visit and he is giving women sleepless nights just by how fine he looks

The celebrity who has been in the acting scene for 27 years is a lawyer and a fashion enthusiast

Legit.ng highlights seven photos of the 60-year-old man that have got Kenyan women flocking to his page and lining up wherever he is to take photos

Iconic Nollywood star Richard Mofe- Damijo alias RMD is in Kenya and the ladies are going gaga over him.

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo. Photo: @Mofedamijo.

Source: Instagram

1. Dzaddy with a swag

The silver fox has a unique swag matched with the blings or bracelets that he dons each time he steps out.

At his age, he still puts in more effort to look good and stay attractive and ladies are feeling his vibe based on how good he looks and the confidence he exhumes when out in public.

2. Bold fashion icon

While most men tend to wear only dark colours, RMD is not afraid to go for colourful suits, wear floral attires and he recently wowed people with his print Ankara suit.

To match his look, he added a neck chain and some cool shades to make his look more fine-tuned.

He is the perfect definition of 'drip is forever' movement.

3. He knows how to play and let loose

While most men get to their 60s and think of staying at home or doing less involving activities, Dzaddy here is going ham and having fun whenever an opportunity arises.

Whether he is at the beach enjoying the breeze while taking a walk in his beach shorts and fedora hat or at a restaurant enjoying a sip of something nice, he brings the fun everywhere he goes.

4. Superb dancer

RMD has proven that alongside his superb acting skills, he can still 'gerrit' on the dancefloor.

He recently amused fans online with a photo and video of himself dancing during an arts event in his home country.

5. A man of the people

No doubt with his rich experience in Nollywood, he has earned the respect of so many people who look at him as a mentor or icon.

Damijo is always being photographed with people around him and you can tell by the look on their faces that they are pleased to have met their favourite star.

6. He's 60 and looking dapper

He looks fit and he knows what to do to ensure that he's youthful at heart despite being six decades old.

RMD makes young men who do not prioritise their fitness look like a joke based on how fit his body looks.

And yes, he makes the clothes look good as opposed to the saying the clothes make a man look good.

7. He knows he's hot

Damijo has this buoyant confidence that confirms that the celebrity knows he is hot and can get any woman that he wants.

And ladies love that kind of credence, especially when the man has his bank account right, and knows how to dress properly.

Kenyan women flock around Nigerian actor after brief trip to their country

Kenyan women flocked to his Instagram page to welcome him after the iconic actor announced he would be visiting.

Some of his female fans could not get enough of his fine look and others even asked him to visit their usual hang-out spots.

RMD announced that this is his first real visit to the country and he will be staying for five days.

