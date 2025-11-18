Wike Supporters Wrestle Makinde Loyalists as Blows Fly at PDP HQ in Abuja
- Rival PDP factions clashed at the national secretariat after the Abdulrahman group announced disciplinary actions against several top members
- Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde were blocked at the party headquarters where tear gas was fired as supporters battled for control
- Nyesom Wike’s arrival intensified the standoff as he positioned his vehicle to obstruct the governors’ motorcade during the confrontation
Tension flared at the national headquarters of the People's Democratic Party on Tuesday as loyalists of rival factions confronted one another during a fresh round of hostilities in the party’s leadership crisis.
The clash erupted shortly after the faction led by acting national chairman Muhammed Abdulrahman moved against several senior figures accused of violating party directives and court orders.
Daily Trust reported that the Abdulrahman group, which is aligned with Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, announced sweeping disciplinary steps against prominent members, deepening an already fragile situation within the opposition party.
Factions battle for control of PDP
The Wike bloc held a meeting in Abuja where it listed several party leaders for disciplinary action. The communiqué contained names including Adolphus Wabara, Olabode George, Ben Obi, Bala Mohammed, Oluseyi Makinde and others.
The development signalled a renewed push by the faction to assert dominance in the wake of disputes stemming from the recent national convention.
The party has been split into two main camps since 2022. One is loyal to Wike and the other supports the embattled National Chairman Umar Damagun.
The Wike faction earlier named Abdulrahman as its acting chairman after announcing the suspension of Damagun and his team.
Governors confronted locked gates
Tuesday’s confrontation escalated when Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde arrived at the secretariat for a scheduled meeting. They met the main gates locked and had to walk into the compound while their motorcades remained outside.
A source close to them said they chose not to turn back because they believed they held the right to enter the premises.
Attempts to access the NEC hall were disrupted when supporters of one faction released tear gas. This triggered panic among party staff, journalists and political aides who were already inside. Security operatives later deployed additional tear gas canisters to clear the crowd.
The governors eventually reentered the premises with their vehicles after order was partly restored.
Wike blocks motorcade as standoff grows
Nyesom Wike arrived shortly after and positioned his SUV directly in front of the building, blocking the governors’ motorcade. Senior police officers intervened and asked Governor Mohammed to leave the premises. He refused and insisted that Wike must also leave before he considered stepping out.
He later returned to the NWC hall after learning that a meeting had continued despite the standoff.
The confrontation came days after a factional gathering in Ibadan announced the expulsion of Wike and several others. As of the time of filing this report, both governors and many party members remained inside the secretariat while Wike stayed in his vehicle outside.
Taraba PDP chairman resigns
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the PDP in Taraba state, Abubakar Bawa, resigned from his position and withdrew his membership from the party.
Bawa announced his resignation in a brief statement, thanking stakeholders for the opportunity to serve and wishing the party success in its future endeavours.
Although he did not provide reasons for his decision, party insiders say his exit may be linked to the rumoured defection of Governor Agbu Kefas to the APC.
