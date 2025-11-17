An American woman dragged her husband's side chick to court and successfully won damages to the tune of N2.5 billion

The woman known as Akira Montague is now left without a husband, so she approached a court in North Carolina for justice

She said the side chick, Brenay Kennard, broke her marriage and snatched her husband, who has now married the side chick

The woman was ordered to pay N2.5 billion in damages.

According to the woman known as Akira Montague, her husband's side chick, Brenay Kennard broke her home.

Her husband, Tim Montague has now divorced her and married the side chick who is a popular influencer on TikTok.

Akira approached a court in North Carolina under a law called alienation of affection which allows a spouse to file a lawsuit against a third party if they believe that person caused the other spouse to end their marriage, NBC News reports.

The court has now ruled in Akira's favour, awarding her $1.75 (N2.5 billion) which is to be paid to her by Brenay who snatched her husband and father of her two children.

Speaking in a video shared on TikTok by CNN, Brenay said she is not sure Akira will get the money from her.

She claimed that the court was unjust to have awarded the damages, insisting that by the time she started going out with Akira's husband, the marriage was already over.

Her words:

"She said it was okay because she knew her marriage was over with, and it was done."

Reactions as woman sues her husband's side chick

@Grifchery said:

"This doesn't make sense to me, like what does this mean exactly? and how is it real, or its just an onion type of story!"

@Ryder Bettencourt said:

"This is activism, not jurisprudence. Government should not be awarding damages based on feelings."

@kambesspamm said:

"Everyone asking why the husband isnt being sued he is being sued by brenays husband because she was also married."

@pandamonium209 said:

"I’m good with this but that man also needs to face some consequences."

@Britt said:

"The other news station said they looked for a marriage license and couldn’t find one."

@Rhiannan said:

"They always celebrate in court, but more often than not, these people don't actually pay."

@LunaRey said:

"The reason she can't sue the husband is because he is a party. So she has to sue the third party which is allowed."

