A Nigerian lady has gone viral after sharing a voice note that she received from her mother-in-law on WhatsApp

She posted the voice note via the TikTok app and gushed about the fact that her mother-in-law doesn't joke about her at all

Social media users who came across the heartwarming post on TikTok flooded the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady publicly expressed satisfaction and joy about the love and care that her mother-in-law shows her.

She proudly released a voice message sent to her by her mother-in-law, who was very concerned about her wellbeing.

Lady posts voice note from mother-in-law

Identified as @mylady0378 on TikTok, she posted the voice note to her page, alongside a caption that praised her mother-in-law.

In the audio, the mother-in-law had reacted to recently viewed photos of her son's wife.

She first expressed admiration for her fashion sense, but also voiced concern that her daughter-in-law seemed to be losing weight around her neck.

The caring mother-in-law went on to compare her daughter-in-law's appearance with that of her son, noting that he looked bigger while she appeared to be growing slimmer.

She urged her to return to how she used to look and assured her that she would send money for malt later.

She said:

"You are so fine. I love how you dress. But it's like you are slimming down in your neck. There's how your neck is. You look too slim in my eyes now. See how your husband is big and you're slimming down. Go back to how you used to be please. Thank you very much. Later I will send you money for malt."

While sharing the audio online, the lady gushed over her relationship with her mother-in-law, stating that she did not take matters concerning her lightly.

"POV: Your mother in law doesn't joke about you. She makes good her words. I'm just a girl after all," she said.

Reactions as lady posts voice note from mother-in-law

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the audio.

@Pretty B said:

"Me whenever I'm having pregnancy mood swings my husband would call his mom and complain to him that I’m avoiding him and he doesn’t like it. Mom would call and ask me what I’d love to eat so she could cook for me cus she understood it’s pregnancy hormones. Mind you anything I want she’d cook it for me and bring. I love her dearly."

@knowledge reacted:

"I just dey jealous my future wife, e sure me say my mom go love her pass me self."

@Joy Treasure said:

"My anger is that my Mil have a lot to say to me with love but she doesn't understand English I don't understand her dialet, but she always get someone to interpret to me each time we want to gossip."

@BAREFOOT.BLOG said:

"So na malt them dey take correct neck and una no tell me mummy thanks for the update, I dey go buy me I dey come first."

@Black diamond said:

"Na the same type of mother in-law we get,my mother in-law the dash me money very sweet woman."

Nigerian lady praises her mother-in-law

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady openly appreciated her mother-in-law for being amazing since she got married to her son.

The excited wife also praised the woman for giving birth to her husband whom she described as caring, sweet and faithful.

