Is Bad Parenting based on a true story? Well, it's complicated...

Bad Parenting is not based on a true story. The indie horror game is fictional, designed to evoke empathy and fear through symbolism and atmosphere. It tells the unsettling tale of Ron, a child trapped in an abusive home haunted by the mysterious Mr Red Face. Behind its eerie glow and tragic ending lies a chilling reflection of real-world pain presented as fiction.

Key takeaways

Bad Parenting is a psychological horror game that portrays a child’s experience of abuse through symbolic and supernatural imagery.

is a that portrays a child’s experience of abuse through symbolic and supernatural imagery. The game was developed by 2OO2 Studio , a one-person indie team led by Vietnamese developer Anh.

, a one-person indie team led by Vietnamese developer Anh. It was released in August 2024 on itch.io and later on Steam in October 2024 .

on itch.io and later on . A planned sequel, Bad Parenting 2, is on hold after serious misconduct allegations against the creator disrupted its development.

Quick facts about Bad Parenting

Bad Parenting is a short indie horror game that blends psychological tension with emotional storytelling. Here is a summary of the key facts about the game.

Category Details Developer 2OO2 Studio (solo developer Anh, Vietnam) Release & Platforms Released August 2024 on itch.io (PC); Steam version followed in October 2024 Gameplay & Genre Short, story-driven horror adventure (about 20 minutes) Price Free on itch.io

Is Bad Parenting based on a true story?

Despite widespread speculation online, Bad Parenting 1: Mr. Red Face is not based on any real-life event. The developers have clarified that the game’s disturbing storyline is fictional. According to SlashFilm, claims linking the horror title to an actual child murder case have no connections to the game’s narrative.

The official Bad Parenting website reinforces this point, describing the game as "a work of fiction" inspired by shared childhood fears and unsettling memories rather than true events. While its themes touch on sensitive issues such as neglect and abuse, the story of Ron and his family exists within the game's fictional world.

A deep dive into the Bad Parenting story

Critics praised Bad Parenting as an interesting game that challenges typical horror tropes with deep emotional themes. Bad Parenting unfolds through the eyes of Ron, a young boy growing up in a troubled household. The game opens on his birthday, when Ron feels hurt that his mother is working late.

His mother tries to comfort him with a bedtime story about a mysterious gift-bringer named Mr Red Face. Moments later, his father bursts into the room in a fit of rage. That night, Ron glimpses a frightening figure with a red face lurking in the shadows.

From here, the story shifts into a dark psychological horror. Ron awakens in a dark, empty apartment with a talking doll as his only companion. The player helps him navigate the eerie house while uncovering the disturbing reality behind his fear.

Critics describe this section as a heavy, harrowing exploration of domestic abuse and trauma. The game uses symbols such as Mr Red Face and the doll to express Ron's inner terror and the emotional scars of domestic violence.

The final act delivers a devastating revelation. Ron was the victim all along. As the ending unfolds, Ron learns that his soul has been stuck in his house for fourteen days since his father murdered him.

The discovery of Ron’s body hidden in a wardrobe and his father’s arrest bring the haunting truth to life. This twist—that the player has been guiding Ron’s ghost through the remnants of his trauma—serves as the emotional core of Bad Parenting’s narrative.

Will there be a Bad Parenting 2?

Bad Parenting portrays a child’s experience of abuse through symbolic imagery. Photo: @blueybuggey on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

A sequel to Bad Parenting was officially announced, but its future remains unclear. The game’s page still displays the teaser “Bad Parenting 2: Coming soon!”, and the developer had initially aimed for a 2024 release. Despite that plan, no follow-up has appeared so far.

Reports within the gaming community suggest that serious personal allegations against the creator, Anh (known online as 2OO2), have halted development. Multiple online posts and archived discussions accuse Anh of sending inappropriate messages to a fourteen-year-old on the game’s Discord server.

The allegations include sharing explicit conversations and inappropriate content, which community members described as exploitative. Although Anh released a response document acknowledging the controversy, he did not fully dispute the authenticity of the leaked messages.

In a recent itch.io devlog, another team member, Ngọc, confirmed the developer’s departure, writing:

After The Anh’s big mistake (which I’m sure you already know about), he decided to give up his game dev career. He entrusted me with full responsibility for developing Bad Parenting 2.

Is Bad Parenting free?

The developer released Bad Parenting as a free game. Players can download the title at no cost, with an optional donation to support the creator.

Bad Parenting was developed by 2OO2 Studio. Photo: @2OO2STUDIO on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Is Bad Parenting a horror game?

Bad Parenting is a psychological horror game through and through, and many fans even consider it one of the scariest games in the indie genre. The creator describes it as his “first horror game”, and its official page lists it as a short horror title.

What is Bad Parenting about?

Bad Parenting explores the terrifying reality of a child trapped in an abusive household. Players step into the role of Ron, a young boy living with a distant mother and a violent father. Gameplay centres on Ron as he navigates his dark apartment at night, where ordinary objects take on frightening new meanings.

What is the story of Mr Red Face?

Within the game's lore, Mr Red Face begins as a harmless bedtime tale—a twisted version of Santa Claus told by parents to teach obedience. Ron's mother describes him as "a fictional character created by adults to teach their children". However, when Ron encounters Mr Red Face, the legend transforms into a living nightmare.

The game implies that Mr Red Face symbolises Ron's abusive father—a manifestation of violence and control. The red-faced monster haunting Ron's dreams is not only a creature, but a reflection of the fear that defines his reality.

What happened to Ron in Bad Parenting?

The story reaches a heartbreaking conclusion when players discover that Ron is already dead. For most of the game, he believes he is alive, unaware that he is reliving the moments leading to his death.

In the final scenes, it becomes clear that Ron’s father, Bruce, strangled him and hid his body in a wardrobe. His mother eventually finds him, revealing the horrific truth.

Whether Bad Parenting is based on a true story remains unanswered, as the developers never confirmed any real-life inspiration. While certain aspects reflect experiences of family trauma, the creator emphasises that the game is a work of fiction meant to evoke emotion and discomfort.

