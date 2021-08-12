Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo jetted into East-African country, Kenya and he says he's staying for five days

His Kenyan fans, particularly the ladies showered him with praise and gave him tips on how to enjoy his stay and where he ought to visit

RMD did not specify if he is visiting for an official programme or enjoying his vacation in the country

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mode-Damijo popularly known as RMD, is in the country, and Kenyan women cannot get enough of the silver fox man.

Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo. Photo: @mofedamijo.

RMD visits Kenya

The actor notified his Kenyan fans via his Instagram page how he had always wished to visit the country, and he is here for a five-day stay.

Part of what he shared on Instagram read:

"Hello, my Kenya family, so I’m coming through to Nairobi today for a few days! You guys have to tell me where to go for the best local food. I’ve always wanted to visit, and this is my first real opportunity.

"It has always been a transit point for me, and I am super excited I get to visit finally. I hear I have the most loyal fans there, so I’m looking forward to having a great time for the next five days."

What Kenyan fans had to say

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyan women and men on his post:

@bheekon07 joked:

"Chakula imejileta dadazanguni (the food has brought itself my sisters), translation is welcome to the land of milk and honey."

@deejumah said:

"Yaaay! Welcome to the 254!"

@nkyadaobi commented:

"My crush since 1960, but I never see him."

@winnie.kl added:

"My home country people, come, let's do that thing we normally do."

@dainty_rossy said:

"Zaddy with the sauce."

@fabmandie

"It’s the hand beads and clean beards for me."

@trudy_nw added:

"How can you look this dapper at 60?"

RMD fulfils his dream of wearing earrings

The iconic actor said he had always wanted to wear earrings and he made sure to do that before his 60th birthday.

RMD then shared new photos of himself rocking his studs on social media.

Colleagues and fans of the veteran actor had interesting things to say about it.

Source: Legit.ng