Popular Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko is a year older today, August 12, and she has taken to social media to announce and celebrate

The film star according to tradition, specially took beautiful regal photos to mark the joyous occasion

Fans and colleagues of the actress have flooded the comment section of her posts with congratulatory messages

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko has been lovingly celebrated by fans and colleagues on her birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with photos specially taken to celebrate the occasion.

Actress Destiny Etiko has been lovingly celebrated online Photo credit: @destinyetikoofficial

Source: Instagram

Outfit for royalty

The actress went for a royalty theme as she donned a well-embellished corset outfit with heavy jewellery to match.

Not stopping there, she also rocked a magnificent headpiece fit for a queen.

Taking to the caption, Etiko thanked God for his mercies and acknowledged God's grace in her life as she turned a year older.

She wrote:

"In the book of DESTINY chapter ETIKO verses CHINEMELUM I woke up and showed up after a successful journey of 365 days,Grace was evidently visible and our all loving and merciful God was the chief pilot that effected my constant win.Lord I am impressively grateful for your mercies."

Check out the post below:

Here's the photo taken from another angle:

Fans celebrate with the birthday girl

Read some of the birthday wishes from fans and colleagues sighted on the posts below:

Officialosas:

"Happiest Birthday @destinyetikoofficial continued blessings darling."

Elvischucks:

"@destinyetikoofficial Happy Birthday. More Wisdom, More Wins , Many Happy years Ahead!"

Faitholesley:

"Happy birthday dear. Age Graciously."

Ajanigosimeon:

"Happy birthday boo."

Ricoswavey_official:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

Lamincatherineg:

"The Drama Doll herself."

Myzz.elfy:

"Happy birthday queen."

Pete Edochie prays for Destiny Etiko

Actress Destiny Eitko shared a video of herself with Pete Edochie. In the short clip, she hugged the veteran actor in a father-daughter manner.

A photo attached to the post showed her on her knees as the actor was captured praying for her.

Etiko called Edochie daddy as she appreciated him for all his prayers over her. The actress in a playful manner twerked in joy, an act that only made the veteran actor smile.

