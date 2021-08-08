Actress Destiny Etiko has posted a video and a photo of herself with Pete Edochie as she embraced the legend

The actress appreciated the man for the prayers he has showered on her as people around applauded their show of love

Many of her fans who took to the comment section said the meeting is really a reflection of love

Actress Destiny Eitko has shared a video of herself with Pete Edochie. In the short clip, she hugged the veteran actor in a father-daughter manner.

A photo attached to the post showed her on her knees as the actor was captured as he was praying for her.

Many said that the meeting is a reflection of love. Photo source: @destinyetikoofficial.

Source: Instagram

Thanks for all your prayers always

Etiko called Edochie daddy as she appreciated him for all his prayers over her. A lady behind the camera laughed about the amazing show of love as she said: "See love."

The actress in a playful manner twerked in joy, an act that only made the veteran actor smile.

Watch the moment below:

As at the time of writing this report, the post has gathered hundreds of reactions with over 52,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

stephanieekwu said:

"U are loved my darling."

mhiz_jules said:

"It’s Daddy’s Sneaks for me."

everywoman77 said:

"Daddy this ur daughter the worry u too much oo."

annie_mercycute said:

"One love."

julie_fiigo said:

"Wow that's awesome."

Source: Legit