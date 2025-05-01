The first legs of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-finals have been concluded

Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal 1-0, while Barcelona and Inter Milan played a dramatic 3-3 draw

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has named two young players who will save football after the first legs of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Paris Saint-Germain gained an advantage over Arsenal after winning 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, while Barcelona and Inter Milan played out a classic 3-3 draw in Spain.

Lamine Yamal scores Barcelona's first goal during their 3-3 draw against Inter Milan. Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

The second legs will be played at the Parc des Princes and San Siro next week, with the two finalists set to face off in the final at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Oliseh praises two youngsters

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh singled out two young players for praise after the two Champions League games, claiming they will save football.

He labelled Lamine Yamal and Désiré Doué as two trending football geniuses, whose talents are on full display in contrast to the extremely tactical football these days.

“Players like Lamine Yamal, Désiré Doué of PSG, in my opinion, are the trending 'Football Geniuses' set to save football from 'overpassing, less creativity and lack of spectacle',” he wrote on X.

“I had a blast watching the PSG and Barcelona talents on display. Cannot wait for next Tuesday and Wednesday. Can you?”

Oliseh’s assertion deviates from his previous stance on tactical football, as he has praised Pep Guardiola in the past for reinventing football tactics.

Fans discussed the impact of coaches in football, claiming they are blocking the expression of talents with robotic tactics, where every phase of play is coached.

@lasekole replied:

“The problem lies mainly with the coaches and not even the players, give for instance Arsenal, our game is so possession-based that players are consistently made to play sideways and backwards, thereby limiting their creativity, the game is becoming too scripted.”

@RealTheo_Dore replied:

“In the hierarchy of things, the coach comes first, and because these new age Coaches want to win 'the passing, structured way', they suppress the blockbuster talents of these super talented players. The buck stops at the coach's feet.”

@jesserock008 replied:

“Well said. Too many passes annoy me off. Show the art of your skill and thrill the fans, give us something that will make us give you a standing ovation.”

@terphill replied:

“Coaches scripting every minute of football is killing the game. Players need to be allowed to express themselves more.”

Desire Doue takes on Myles Lewis-Skelly during Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 win over Arsenal. Photo by Aurelien Meunier.

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng