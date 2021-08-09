A Ghanaian man by the name, Samuel Boadu, has recently revealed in an interview that he is the CEO of four companies in Ghana

The interesting part of his story is the fact that he decided to establish his first company right after his national service

Samuel admonished Ghanaians to focus on looking after each other as it feels good and drives the right behaviour necessary for all

A young Ghanaian man, Samuel Kwame Boadu, has recently popped up on social media as one of few people who decided to start their own business instead of working for others after national service.

His business succeeded

In a publication sighted by Legit.ng on edwardasare.com, Samuel is reported to be the CEO of four different businesses under the SamBoad business Group LLC.

The subsidiaries include SamBoad Express, SamBoad Media Consult, SamBoad Micro-credit service, and SamBoad Travel and Education Consult.

Samuel revealed his first business, SamBoad business group limited, a financial aid, consultancy and professional service provider, was established in 2014 after his national service and has been on top of his game since.

He said his company has worked with firms like Beige capital savings and loans, MTN Ghana (sales and recruitment), Dalex finance (loan consultant), and Unicaf.

Mr Boadu's final words in the interview was that:

"Let's focus on looking after ourselves and each other. It feels good and drives the right behaviours that we need to have. Ensuring we have a positive impact on our collective environmental well being. Planning for a smart, safe and secure future where one can build his/her business whiles building his business to help unemployment"

