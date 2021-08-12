Nigerian accountants are about to get their own specialised university which will kick off in September 2021

Officials say the school will offer Masters and PhD programmes in the next five years of its operations

The University is the brainchild of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, a chartered professional accountancy body

Ibadan - The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria University, (ANAN) University will commence full activities in September 2021.

The Nigerian Tribune newspaper reports that Mr Ibrahim Makuti, chairman, branch and benevolence committee of ANAN, made this known in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital recently.

The Prof Osisioma-led ANAN will kick off its new university in September 2021.

Source: Facebook

He said the school will offer Masters and PhD programmes in the next five years of its operations after which undergraduates academic programmes will begin.

He also assured that the highest standards in academic excellence will be maintained in the school throughout its operations.

Recall that in 2018, ANAN and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the management of the Tony Nzom Accountancy Research Centre.

Built at the University by the association, the Tony Nzom Accountancy Research Centre, was to encourage accountancy education and research in the country.

Daily Sun newspaper reports that the centre brings to seven the number of such centres built by ANAN in seven universities in Nigeria, including the Centre for Financial Accounting Research, Nigerian College of Accountancy in Plateau state.

