The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has broken its silence over the ongoing Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, sending heartfelt greetings to Muslims across the country.

The association also made a call for churches to extend their support to the victims of recent flooding in Mokwa, Niger State.

In his message to mark the occasion, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of CAN, highlighted the values of sacrifice, love, and kindness that are shared by both Muslims and Christians, drawing attention to the religious significance of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

He also urged churches to provide tangible aid to those affected by the devastating floods in Mokwa, where many families have been left displaced, and lives and homes destroyed.

Message of solidarity and unity in Nigeria’s diverse community

“The Eid-el-Kabir festival reminds us of the faith and obedience shown by Prophet Ibrahim. It teaches us about sacrifice, love, and kindness — values shared by Christians and Muslims alike.

“This is a time to come together, share meals, and care for each other. It’s an opportunity to spread joy, build unity, and show respect for one another," Archbishop Okoh stated.

He further expressed solidarity with the victims of flooding in Mokwa, Niger State, emphasising the devastating impact on families and communities.

“Lives have been lost, homes destroyed, and many people are in desperate need of help. We send our prayers to everyone affected and ask God to grant them strength and comfort,” said Okoh.

CAN’s President appealed to churches and Christians across the nation to step up by offering food, clothes, money, or even kind words to support the victims.

He also committed the association to collaborating with the government and other humanitarian organisations to ensure relief reaches those in need.

Call for national unity and shared responsibility

Bakare’s message also reinforced the importance of collective action.

“The spirit of Nigerians stays strong, even when disaster strikes. CAN promises to play its part in bringing hope and relief. We are committed to helping rebuild the lives of those affected,” he added.

The message also underscored that, despite the challenges the country faces, small acts of kindness can have a profound impact on both individuals and communities.

Finally, Archbishop Okoh extended his warm wishes to the Muslim community, stating,

“Eid-el-Kabir also gives us a chance to grow closer to our Muslim neighbours. Let us celebrate together, showing that unity is stronger than division. To our Muslim friends, we wish you a joyful and blessed Eid-el-Kabir. May your prayers be accepted, and your homes filled with peace and happiness.”

CAN commits to playing a role in building a peaceful Nigeria

As the celebrations continue, CAN urged the entire nation to remain united in times of hardship and to continue working towards building a better, more peaceful Nigeria.

The association also expressed its ongoing prayers for the recovery and healing of those affected by the flooding in Niger State.

The President concluded his message by affirming the importance of love, helping the needy, and working together for a peaceful Nigeria.

“Together, we can overcome any challenges and create a better future for all. May God bless Nigeria and comfort those affected in Niger State,” Archbishop Okoh said.

