Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo said players from this year’s UEFA Champions League-winning team should be the frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or

The 40-year-old will lead Portugal against Spain’s rising star Lamine Yamal in the 2025 UEFA Nations League final on Sunday night, June 8

Football fans have questioned the rationale behind the Manchester United legend’s statement, noting that he won the 2013 Ballon d’Or despite not securing a major trophy that year

Portugal will face Spain in the UEFA Nations League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, June 8.

Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal as the 2017 World Cup bronze medallists defeated Germany 2-1 in the semifinal.

The 40-year-old will go head-to-head with 2025 Ballon d’Or favourite Lamine Yamal, aiming to secure his second Nations League title.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid holds the Ballon d'Or 2013 award before the La Liga match against Granada CF at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Spain. Photo by: Denis Doyle.

What did Ronaldo say?

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, believes that players from Paris Saint-Germain, who won the UEFA Champions League this season, should be leading contenders for the prestigious award.

According to Sportstar, the Portugal legend specifically downplayed Lamine Yamal’s chances and questioned the relevance of individual accolades.

The Real Madrid legend said trophies should determine the winner and not individual brilliance. He said via Dairio AS:

“In my opinion, those who stand out and win the Champions League should win [the Ballon d'Or]. But there is no consensus.

I don’t believe much in individual awards because I know what goes on behind the scenes.

Lamine could win, like Dembele or Vitinha—other emerging players… but individual awards are irrelevant.”

Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo cries after receiving the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year in Zurich. Photo by: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP.

Fans disagree with Ronaldo

Football fans have challenged Juventus legend Cristiano Ronaldo over his claim that the winner of the 2025 UEFA Champions League should be crowned this year’s Ballon d’Or winner.

They pointed out that Ronaldo himself did not win the Champions League in 2013 but still took home the award over Frank Ribery and Lionel Messi.

Bla Kwame Acheampong said:

"In 2013, Ribery won treble and he was trophyless, but he won Ballon D’or.

"Fast forward he think he knows better than France Football😏."

Tiisetso F Lløyd wrote:

"2013 he won it without winning any trophy😭."

Diew Nyoach added:

"Ronaldo is back to his sense, please give Frank Ribbery his 2013 Ballon d'Or."

Laad Makuet EmmaZone said:

"But you won it in 2013 without winning the Champions League! I know you're fearing Lamine Yamal because he has the spirit of Leo Messi."

Smöç Wïllíåms wrote:

"He is trying to say Ousman who preferred Messi over him is better that young kid from Barcelona 😂😂."

Rayan said:

"So if Yamal wins the Nations League, he will have the same number of International Trophies as Ronaldo."

Yamal’s Ballon d’Or chances still alive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Germany international Bastian Schweinsteiger had ranked Yamal ahead of Ousmane Dembele in the Ballon d’Or conversation, following Spain’s 5-2 semi-final win over France.

With La Liga and Copa del Rey titles already secured this season, and a strong performance at the Nations League, the 17-year-old is being tipped as a possible history-maker.

If he maintains his form, he could become the youngest Ballon d’Or winner ever, surpassing Ronaldo Nazario, who won it aged 21 in 1997.

