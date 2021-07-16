The federal government has accused state governors of interfering with the selection of vice-chancellors for federal universities

The minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made the disclosure while speaking at an event on Thursday, July 15, in Abuja

According to Adamu, the interest was responsible for the crises in the appointment of the vice-chancellors for Nigerian universities

FCT, Abuja - Some state governors have been accused of hijacking the process of appointing vice-chancellors for federal universities.

The Punch reports that the allegation was made by the minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday, July 15.

Malam Adamu Adamu has alleged that some state governors have hijacked the process of appointing vice-chancellors.

Adamu speaking at the inauguration of chairmen and governing councils of 19 federal universities explained that he had a policy of non-interference in the process to ensure transparency.

The minister also stated that the ministry of education under his leadership has not in any way interfered with the selection of any vice-chancellor, Leadership added.

He went on to add that the process has been hijacked by the governors because of his lack of interest.

Adamu noted that vested interests were responsible for the crises which often than not mar the VC selection processes in many Federal Universities.

Governor Makinde appoints Emir of Katagum LAUTECH chancellor

Earlier, the governor of Oyo state and visitor to the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Seyi Makinde appointed the Emir of Katagum, Azare in Bauchi state, Umar Faruq Umar II, as the chancellor of the institution.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Ibadan, Ridwan Kolawole, reports that the governor, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, disclosed this on Thursday, July 1.

Adisa said a letter of appointment signed by Governor Makinde conveying the emir's appointment as the 5th chancellor of LAUTECH has been transmitted to the royal father.

Ex-INEC boss Attahiru Jega gets crucial appointment from Buhari

Meanwhile, the former head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has been appointed as chairman of, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

This was made known by the minister of education, at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, July 8.

Adamu noted that the appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the Nigerian leader also authorised and reassigned chancellors to 42 federal universities.

