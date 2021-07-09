President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment and reassignment of chancellors of 42 federal universities across the country

The Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba of Benin, and other foremost traditional rulers in Nigeria made the list

The announcement was made on Thursday, July 8, by the minister of education at a news conference in Abuja

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abuja - Over 40 royal fathers were appointed as chancellors of 42 federal universities across Nigeria.

The Cable reports that President Muhammadu Buhari appointed the monarchs following the establishment of additional universities and the death of some chancellors.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chancellors of 42 federal universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

This was made known on Thursday, July 8, by Malam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, at a news conference in Abuja.

According to Adamu, the development is aimed at strengthening the institutions in terms of service delivery and global competitiveness, Nigerian Tribune added.

List of those appointed

Below are the chancellors and federal institutions:

1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi (ATBU) — Rufus Aladesanmi, the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti;

2. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria — Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha

3. Alex Ekwueme University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State — Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland

4. Bayero University, Kano — Oba Ewuare II, oba of Benin

5. Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state — W.S. Joshua, the Ibenanawei of Bomo Kingdom

6. Federal University Gashua, Yobe state — Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba

7. Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara state — Ezeogo Ewa Elechi, the Isu-Oha I of Ohaisu Kingdom

8. Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa state — Shekarau Angyu, the Uka of Wukari

9. Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi state — Mohammadu Abali ibn Mohammed Idris, the Emir of Fika

10. Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state — the Attah Igala

11. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta — Ebidem Ekpo Okon, the Obong of Calabar

12. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun — Babatunde Ajayi, the Akarigbo of Remoland.

13. The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) — Umar Kabir Umar, the Emir of Katagum

14. Federal University of Technology, Minna — Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, the Deji of Akure

15. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma, Katsina — Dandeson Douglas Jaja jeki, the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom

16. Federal University, Wukari, Taraba state — Adamu Baba Yunusa, the Ona of Abaji

17. Federal University, Birnin Kebbi — Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, the Obi of Obinugwu

18. Federal University, Kashere, Gombe state — Lawrence Agbubuzu, the Ezema of Olo Kkingdom

19. Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa — Sidi Bage Muhammad, the Emir of Lafia

20. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike — Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, the Emir of Gombe

21. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola — Uwa Umoh Adiaka, the Ekporikpo of Obot;

22. National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) — Agabaidu Elias Obekpa, the Ochi Idoma

23. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka — Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwon Jos.

24. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife — Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe

25. University of Abuja — Rilwan Adamu, the Emir of Bauchi

26. University of Agriculture, Makurdi — Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin

27. University of Benin (UNIBEN) — James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv

28. University of Calabar (UNICAL) — Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano

29. University of Ibadan (UI) Muhammadu Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto

30. The University of Ilorin — AbdulMumini Kabir Usman, the Emir of Katsina

31. University of Jos — Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, the Emir of Zazzau

32. University of Lagos (UNILAG) — Abubakar Ibn Umar el-Kanemi, the Shehu of Borno

33. University of Maiduguri — Lamidi Adeyemi, the Alaafin of Oyo

34. University of Nigeria, Nsukka — Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

35. University of Port-Harcourt — Muhammadu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu

36. University of Uyo — Adamu Maje, the Emir of Hadejia

37. Usmanu Danfodiyo University — Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos

38. University of Health Sciences — Attahiru Ahmed, the Emir of Zamfara

39. Nigerian Army University, Biu — Felix Mujakperuo, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom.

40. Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta state — Alfred Papapereye Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon Brass

41. Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru — Eze Eberechi, the Eze Uudo of Mgboko Ngwa, Amaise

Jega gets an appointment from Buhari

The former head of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, has been appointed as chairman, Governing Council of the University of Jos.

Adamu noted that the appointment was approved by President Buhari. Among those who were appointed chairmen of governing councils includes two former ministers, Prof Anthony Anwuka and Udoma Udo Udoma.

The minister explained that said they would be expected to play a role in cementing relationships between communities in the country.

Source: Legit.ng